Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM

135 Apartments for rent in Palo Alto, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
50 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,763
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,326
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
5 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,674
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,612
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Green Acres
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,400
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1419 sqft
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
910 sqft
This recently remodeled series of units boasts a comfortable air for relaxing. Apartments feature spacious, open floor plans, large closets, extra storage and new carpet.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
5 Units Available
Downtown North
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Green Acres
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,524
1702 sqft
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
2573 Park Blvd U202
2573 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1230 sqft
This extremely well kept 2 bed/2.5 bath two story condominium is in a prime location. Seconds away from the California Avenue Caltrain station, yet conveniently nestled within a quiet Mediterranean style complex.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown North
539 Lytton Avenue
539 Lytton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Completely Remodeled 2 Bed 2 Bath Downtown Palo Alto 1 Block to University - This upstairs downtown Palo Alto apartment features over 1100 square feet of living space in a quiet four-unit building. One of the best locations in downtown Palo Alto.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
Mayfield
345 Sheridan Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1013 sqft
The Mayfield Building is one of the most sought after complexes in Palo Alto. Within walking distance to CalTrain, downtown CalAve, shopping and minutes from Stanford.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Charleston Gardens
765 San Antonio Road
765 San Antonio Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1212 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the sought after Green House community of Palo Alto. Top floor unit with extra light and privacy. Beautiful hard surface flooring and carpeted bedrooms. New Ceiling fans and LED lighting fixtures.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217
410 Sheridan Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1293 sqft
Contemporary 2Bed/2Bath condo - highly desired Evergreen Park neighborhood – Palo Alto. - Visit the virtual tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Q1Vataegmed&ts=1 This 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit condo was fully remodeled in 2018.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Charleston Meadow
496 West Charleston Road Unit 101
496 West Charleston Road, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889694)

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown North
331 Poe St Unit #4
331 Poe St, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! HURRY! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palo Alto
843 Marshall Drive
843 Marshall Drive, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,100
1591 sqft
Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Eichler in Palo Alto - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Eichler in Palo Alto.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palo Alto
2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1
2456 West Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
765 sqft
2456 W.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South of Midtown
3158 Emerson Street
3158 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
850 sqft
3158 Emerson Street Available 08/01/20 Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto - Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto. Pristine condition! New modern kitchen, exposed wood roof ceiling, fireplace and vintage hardwood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
4250 Pomona Ave.
4250 Pomona Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,750
3140 sqft
Fantastic from the minute you come to the curb: this is a clean, stylish, modern design with a sweeping open floor plan and space for everything! - From the front door you can enter the lovely living room, with a large fireplace or move through the

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Community Center
1302 Channing Ave
1302 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
2206 sqft
Gorgeous Community Center, 5BD, 3BA.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
4 Units Available
University South
1127 High St
1127 High Street, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
Our home is located in a quiet and convenience neighborhood. The home is well equipped with sturdy furniture and standard daily supplies.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palo Alto
2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1
2466 West Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
906 sqft
Renovated 2bed/1bath in Palo Alto near 101 & Oregon Expy - Lovely 2bed/1bath condominium available for immediate rent. Convenient location to anywhere in Bay Area. Walking distance to Greer Park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown North
430 Webster Street
430 Webster Street, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
LUXURIOUS 2-Level Condo AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOCATION - Property Id: 136543 AMAZING LOCATION IN THE HEART OF Downtown Palo Alto, 1/2 block from University Ave in downtown! Luxurious Condominium Building * 4 Bedrooms * 3 Bathrooms * ~1800 square feet *

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
College Terrace
679 Stanford Ave
679 Stanford Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
Available 09/05/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! The house is only 0.4 miles from Stanford University, 2.0 miles from Stanford Hospital, and downtown Palo Alto.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crescent Park
1180 Forest Ave
1180 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3092 sqft
4 Bedroom Luxury Home with Extra Room - Downstairs "office" can also function as fourth bedroom! This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for a beautiful two-story home in the highly desirable Crescent Park neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
College Terrace
1565 Stanford Ave
1565 Stanford Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1270 sqft
1565 Stanford Ave Available 07/15/20 Nestled among the trees of Stanford Ave.

July 2020 Palo Alto Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palo Alto Rent Report. Palo Alto rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palo Alto rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Palo Alto Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palo Alto Rent Report. Palo Alto rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palo Alto rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palo Alto rents declined slightly over the past month

Palo Alto rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palo Alto stand at $2,566 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,217 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palo Alto's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Jose Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Palo Alto over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Jose metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,064; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,395; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Palo Alto

    As rents have increased moderately in Palo Alto, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Palo Alto is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Palo Alto's median two-bedroom rent of $3,217 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,100
    $2,640
    -0.9%
    -1.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,310
    $2,890
    -0.8%
    -2.1%
    Santa Clara
    $2,230
    $2,790
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Mountain View
    $2,140
    $2,680
    -1.2%
    -3.1%
    Milpitas
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Cupertino
    $4,040
    $5,060
    -1.3%
    -2.7%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,400
    0.1%
    2.1%
    Campbell
    $1,940
    $2,440
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Los Gatos
    $2,060
    $2,590
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

