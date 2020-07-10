Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM

209 Apartments for rent in Campbell, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
North Campbell
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,419
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1000 sqft
Units include fully-equipped kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer. Community has a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Silicon Valley close to Santana Row and downtown San Jose.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
7 Units Available
Union
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
7 Units Available
Central Campbell
Brentwood
200 Hollis Ave, Campbell, CA
Studio
$1,795
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
855 sqft
These studio and 1-2 bedroom furnished apartments feature air conditioning and fans as well as in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with carport, pool and bbq/grill. Near San Tomas Expressway, shopping and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
5 Units Available
Union
Pruneyard West
201 Michael Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
944 sqft
This landscaped apartment complex is down the road from a park and features resident carports, an on-site laundry and a community pool. Pet-friendly units have air conditioning, carpeting, private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchen.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
14 Units Available
Central Campbell
Avalon Campbell
508 Railway Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Hardwood floors and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances. Olympic-size pool and dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Union
The Parc at Pruneyard
225 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
950 sqft
A beautiful and comfortable development, this community offers an on-site pet park, gym and clubhouse. Units offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans complete with quartz countertops, wood floors and large closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:00pm
10 Units Available
Central Campbell
300 Railway Apartments
300 Railway Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,472
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now open for tours! Situated on the outskirts of the San Jose area, Campbell retains a distinctly small-town environment while allowing convenient access to the bigger cities nearby.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
East Campbell
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,537
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
2 Units Available
Central Campbell
Orchard City Lofts
190 Dillon Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
$2,495
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,125
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Reimagine your world in our brand new 1, 2 and 2 bedroom + loft luxury residences located just steps from the vibrant shopping, dining, and nightlife of Downtown Campbell. Please call us for an appointment today!

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
East Campbell
350 Flamingo Dr
350 Flamingo Drive, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1717 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is in excellent condition and located in the highly desirable Pruneyard/Dry Creek neighborhood. Living room/dining room combo.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
San Tomas
725 W Hacienda Ave Campbell
725 West Hacienda Avenue, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1670 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus Move In discount of 75% Off if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Campbell
118 Salice Way, Campbell, CA 95008
118 Salice Way, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1141 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed820fa8f6f1752fadaaa0a This is a well-maintained and updated townhouse with a one car attached garage and one extra permitted parking spot outside.
Results within 1 mile of Campbell
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
5 Units Available
Magliocco-Huff
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,015
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,361
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,115
1331 sqft
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
29 Units Available
Lynhaven
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,689
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1159 sqft
FLEXIBLE TOURING OPTIONS NOW AVAILABLEWelcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
21 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,530
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,359
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
10 Units Available
Dry Creek
Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
990 sqft
The pet-friendly community offers a resort-like pool, fitness center, and barbecue grills. One- and two-bedroom apartment interiors have spacious closets, patios or decks, and well-equipped kitchens. In quaint, small-town Campbell south of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
12 Units Available
Willow Glen
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, minutes from downtown Campbell. Residents enjoy on-site laundry, parking, and gym. Units include walk in closets, air conditioning, patio or balcony, and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Farnam
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
935 sqft
Pet-friendly community with light-filled 1-2 bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with dishwashers and stoves, in-unit washer/dryer and huge closets. Amenities include resort-style swimming pool and spa and outdoor BBQ/grill.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17283 Eaton Lane
17283 Eaton Lane, Monte Sereno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
2313 sqft
17283 Eaton Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Monte Sereno Home - Welcome! We are pleased to present another fantastic rental opportunity from Forbes Group Property Management! This home is perfectly centered with fantastic views of the cascading

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Glen
1898 Meridian Ave #39
1898 Meridian Avenue, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Beautiful Willow Glen Two Bedroom Condo - Beautifully newly remodeled two bedroom two bath condo.

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
356 Santana Row Apt 320
356 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
2368 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the exclusive and luxurious enclave at Villa Cornet. This townhome was recently renovated and move-in ready! This European inspired villa is a 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath home with approximately 2,368 square feet of luxury living.

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
387 School Ct
387 School Ct, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2026 sqft
This gorgeous 2-story, newer construction home (2017) is located in the beautiful Town of Los Gatos. With over 2,000 SF, this spacious home offers 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths and is appointed with beautiful finishes and materials throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Aspesi-Ravenwood
18670 Harleigh Drive
18670 Harleigh Drive, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1488 sqft
WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4rV356xzM3y If you are interested, apply at www.southbayrental.com.

July 2020 Campbell Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Campbell Rent Report. Campbell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Campbell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Campbell Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Campbell Rent Report. Campbell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Campbell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Campbell rents declined slightly over the past month

Campbell rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Campbell stand at $1,943 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,435 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Campbell's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Jose Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Campbell throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have fallen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,395; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,064.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Campbell

    Rent growth in Campbell has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial decreases. Compared to most large cities across the country, Campbell is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Campbell's median two-bedroom rent of $2,435 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Campbell remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,133, $1,678, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Campbell than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,133, where Campbell is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,100
    $2,640
    -0.9%
    -1.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,310
    $2,890
    -0.8%
    -2.1%
    Santa Clara
    $2,230
    $2,790
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Mountain View
    $2,140
    $2,680
    -1.2%
    -3.1%
    Milpitas
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Cupertino
    $4,040
    $5,060
    -1.3%
    -2.7%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,400
    0.1%
    2.1%
    Campbell
    $1,940
    $2,440
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Los Gatos
    $2,060
    $2,590
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

