Amenities

Avalon at Cahill Park in San Jose is just steps from the historic downtown district and has generously appointed and spaciously designed one, two and three bedroom apartments that boast high ceilings, gourmet kitchens, central air conditioning and heating, walk-in closets, private patios and other quality details found throughout every floor plan. Avalon at Cahill Park offers a whole slew of luxurious features and amenities designed to make the lives of its residents as comfortable as possible. Community amenities include a sparkling swimming pool, spa, state of the art fitness center, and an entertaining recreation room.