apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
194 Apartments for rent in Cupertino, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Vallco Park South
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,882
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,517
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Vallco Park South
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$3,476
916 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,519
1127 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
20 Units Available
Vallco Park North
Arioso
19608 Pruneridge Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,645
1217 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
50 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,466
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,343
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,618
1245 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
14 Units Available
City Center
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,069
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,865
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ortega Park
Aviare
20415 Via Paviso, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,942
978 sqft
In the heart of Silicon Valley near popular restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site fitness center, spa and rooftop terrace. Apartments feature large spaces, and modern decor and appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
City Center
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Verandas at Cupertino
20200 Lucille Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1147 sqft
Located mere minutes from the Homestead Square Shopping Center, this community offers its residents a courtyard, pool, dog park and 24-hour gym. Units include granite counters and hardwood flooring, and have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
14 Units Available
Gardens of Fontainbleu
10200 Miller Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
1650 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool and sauna. On-site laundry available. Shop and dine at The Marketplace. Easy access to I-280.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Monta Vista
10051 Peninsula Ave
10051 Peninsula Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Available 08/01/20 Prestigious Cupertino location - Property Id: 308815 Prestigious Cupertino location, spectacular two-story home. Desirable Monta Vista high, Kennedy Middle. Two-level open floor plan.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
19482 Rosemarie Pl
19482 Rosemarie Place, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1450 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Fully Remodelled 3 Br. 2.5 ba. Cup.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Ortega Park
20197 Northbrook Sq
20197 Northbrook Square, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1060 sqft
Fresh Paint, Newer Flooring, Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, looks like New. Awesome location, very close to both Apple Campuses and may other High Tech Companies. Call Today!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10161 Prado Vista Avenue
10161 Prado Vista Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1584 sqft
Find Tranquility in this Cupertino Single Family Home for Rent! - Step inside this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in the heart of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping greets you in the front yard.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
City Center
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7679 Squirewood Way
7679 Squirewood Way, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1673 sqft
CUPERTINO - Outstanding location for this tastefully updated home - Cupertino Type: Single Family House Address: 7679 Squirewood Way, Cupertino CA. 95014 Cross Streets: Rainbow and S. Stelling Rd Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage Sq.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204
20128 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terrific Cupertino Condo - Cupertino Condo for Rent! Terrific location, walking distance to Apple Headquarters...walk to Shopping & Restaurants. Close to Hiking, Bike lanes and parks. Cupertino Schools: Eaton Elementary.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Rancho Rinconada
19147 Loree Ave
19147 Loree Avenue, Cupertino, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Rinconada
18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014
18896 Loree Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1308 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec463350c4b7042814b1971 Fully furnished, Newly renovated 3br/2ba single family, single story house available in a safe residential neighborhood in Cupertino.
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
1 Unit Available
10855 Sweet Oak Street
10855 Sweet Oak Street, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1254 sqft
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1254; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $3900.00; IMRID12306
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Rinconada
18752 Tilson Ave
18752 Tilson Avenue, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
750 sqft
New Construction 2 Bedroom home near Apple - Property Id: 315007 High end amenities Two walk-in closets Bright rooms with French doors Glass Waterfall shower Tiled Bathrooms Laminate Floors Granite Countertop Stainless Steel appliances Efficient
Results within 1 mile of Cupertino
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
23 Units Available
Calvert
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,302
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,936
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,794
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
24 Units Available
Raynor
The Crossings
1180 Lochinvar Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
950 sqft
Centrally located one and two bedroom units, opposite Kaiser Permanete. Recently revamped with modern ovens, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Community has a sauna, hot tub, and BBQ area.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
3 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Highway 62 and Homestead Shopping Center. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has pool, gym, hot tub and BBQ grills.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Raynor
1473 Ramon Dr
1473 Ramon Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,400
2000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
