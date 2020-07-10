124 Apartments for rent in Milpitas, CA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
17 Units Available
East Industrial
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,576
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,241
1303 sqft
Minutes from I-880 and Dixon Landing Park. Fabulous pool, tennis court and hot tub, as well as a playground and basketball court. Apartments have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
6 Units Available
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,149
974 sqft
Welcome to 555 living! With lush greenbelts, an abundance of amenities, and remodeled apartments, 555 is a wonderful place to call home! Float in our pool, barbecue in the relaxing park setting or work-up endorphins in our spacious gym! Your modern,
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
34 Units Available
Amalfi
1251 Merry Loop, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,232
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
910 sqft
Conveniently located on Route 237, these apartments offer spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens with granite counters and darker cabinets. Gym, pool and business center on premises. Just across from El Torito restaurant.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
19 Units Available
Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,288
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1101 sqft
Brand new luxury apartment homes with granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Community has fire pit, Internet cafe and game room. Garage parking. Within walking distance of Milpitas Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
18 Units Available
Midtown
Ilara
1201 S Main St, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,245
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1150 sqft
Near S. Main Street by shopping and dining. This pet-friendly community features large community spaces, a resort-like pool and a fitness center. Apartments include large kitchens, quartz stone countertops and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
61 Units Available
Midtown
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
52 Units Available
The Edge
753 Montague Expy, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
911 sqft
Experience a new apartment community in Milpitas that connects you to everything. It’s where spaces and amenities bring people together, from the rooftop pool and deck, BBQs and retreat areas to the clubhouse and fitness center with yoga studio.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1660 Delano St
1660 Delano St, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Location: Great location! Becoming Silicon Valley''s new city center. Walk to dining and shopping (Great Mall, more retail, hotel, supermarket and restaurants coming soon).

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnyhills
307 Dixon Road
307 Dixon Road, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1025 sqft
$2895.00 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home in Milpitas Available Now! - Cal West Property Management would like to present this 1,025 square foot, 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home in Milpitas.

1 of 21

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
772 Vasona Street
772 Vasona Street, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1277 sqft
Located in the best schools area of Milpitas, this lovely home boasts: - 3 bedrooms - 2 Full bathrooms - Renovated bathrooms - 1,277 square feet - Hard surface flooring throughout - Newly remodeled kitchen and appliances - Granite countertops and

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
295 Monmouth Drive
295 Monmouth Drive, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1154 sqft
295 Monmouth Drive Available 07/14/20 295 Monmouth Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035 - This property will approximately be available on July 14, 2020.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
770 Superior Rd
770 Superior Road, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1860 sqft
This beautiful hidden gem in located in the middle of Milpitas. It has easy access to both 680, 880 and 237 Freeways which allows of easy commutes to many tech companies throughout the South Bay.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown
881 Towne Dr
881 Tonme Drive, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1404 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020. Call us now! This beautiful condo property has 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, and roughly 1,404 square feet of living space.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3
1106 Edsel Drive, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
748 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasing, remodeled, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in Milpitas.

1 of 23

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
169 Metropolitan Dr
169 Metropolitan Drive, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1764 sqft
Spacious, Sunlit Townhome. with an Open Floor Plan and Two Master Suites. Complex has a Pool and Park. Very Close to the Great Mall Shopping and Restaurants as well as VTA and BART. Hurry!

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1709 Lee way
1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1622 sqft
Great place to live! - Property Id: 304299 + Welcoming great room + Each room has its own bathroom + Big Master bedroom + Furnished home (couch, dining table etc..

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
265 North Temple Drive
265 North Temple Drive, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
976 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown
800 S Abel St Unit 414
800 South Abel Street, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1421 sqft
Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo, with Amenities! - This large 1421 square foot condo home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. ** Please view our video online https://youtu.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1789 Lee Way
1789 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1456 sqft
1789 Lee Way, Milpitas is available for rent. Prime location(Close to newly opened Milpitas BART Station),Spectacular home with 3 Beds plus Den/Office room, 2 Full Baths and 2 car garage. Built in 2013 by Award Winning Builder D. R.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Pointe
231 Dixon Landing Road, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE EMAIL/CALL/TEXT 510-972-3699 to make an appointment for a virtual or in-person apartment tour. === RESIDENTS LOVE OUR === - Granite countertops & rich wood cabinets - Spacious living with plenty of storage & assigned parking - Great Location.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyhills
111 Jacklin Cir
111 Jacklin Circle, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1351 Admire Court
1351 Admire Court, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
1507 sqft
1351 Admire Court Available 08/14/20 Spacious Four Bedroom Home w/ Bonus Room in Milpitas! - Spacious 1507 sq. ft. single family home available in Milpitas. Located on a cul de sac street with 4 beds/ 2 bath + bonus room and a 7,600 sq ft lot.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown
36 Shadow Dance Drive
36 Shadow Dance, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1353 sqft
Coming available is a spectacular 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in Milpitas. This home is located in a great community near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, tech companies, public transportation and major freeway access.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
35 Units Available
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,129
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1296 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.

Welcome to the July 2020 Milpitas Rent Report. Milpitas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Milpitas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Milpitas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Milpitas Rent Report. Milpitas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Milpitas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Milpitas rents declined significantly over the past month

Milpitas rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Milpitas stand at $2,420 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,036 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Milpitas' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Jose Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Milpitas over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,395; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,064; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Milpitas

    As rents have fallen slightly in Milpitas, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Milpitas is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Milpitas' median two-bedroom rent of $3,036 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Milpitas fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including New York (-1.6%), Boston (-1.6%), and Denver (-1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Milpitas than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,133, where Milpitas is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,100
    $2,640
    -0.9%
    -1.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,310
    $2,890
    -0.8%
    -2.1%
    Santa Clara
    $2,230
    $2,790
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Mountain View
    $2,140
    $2,680
    -1.2%
    -3.1%
    Milpitas
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Cupertino
    $4,040
    $5,060
    -1.3%
    -2.7%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,400
    0.1%
    2.1%
    Campbell
    $1,940
    $2,440
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Los Gatos
    $2,060
    $2,590
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

