Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments online portal

Buena Vista Apartments is centrally located in San Jose, within minutes of shopping and schools as well as San Jose Community College, O'Connor Hospital, and San Jose International Airport. This property offers easy access to major transportation arteries, including the 17 and 280 freeways. The 1 and 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments are bright and clean, with many upgrades. They feature gas stoves, ceiling fans, and double-pane windows. A small park with a playground is located close by.