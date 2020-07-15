All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like Buena Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
Buena Vista
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Buena Vista

415 S. Buena Vista, #1 · (334) 276-8246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

415 S. Buena Vista, #1, San Jose, CA 95126
Buena Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,810

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Buena Vista.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Buena Vista Apartments is centrally located in San Jose, within minutes of shopping and schools as well as San Jose Community College, O'Connor Hospital, and San Jose International Airport. This property offers easy access to major transportation arteries, including the 17 and 280 freeways. The 1 and 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments are bright and clean, with many upgrades. They feature gas stoves, ceiling fans, and double-pane windows. A small park with a playground is located close by.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000 (1 bedroom/1 bath); $1,100 (2 bedroom/1 bath)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions, height, and weight apply. See property rules for details.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Buena Vista have any available units?
Buena Vista has a unit available for $1,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Buena Vista have?
Some of Buena Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Buena Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Buena Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Buena Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Buena Vista is pet friendly.
Does Buena Vista offer parking?
Yes, Buena Vista offers parking.
Does Buena Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Buena Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Buena Vista have a pool?
No, Buena Vista does not have a pool.
Does Buena Vista have accessible units?
No, Buena Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Buena Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, Buena Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Buena Vista?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr
San Jose, CA 95128
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
One Pearl Place
5230 Terner Way
San Jose, CA 95136
Fairway Glen
448 Toyon Ave
San Jose, CA 95127
Marlboro Manor Apartments
2065 Marlboro Court, #8
San Jose, CA 95128
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
ViO
5700 Village Oaks Drive
San Jose, CA 95123
The James
98 N 1st St
San Jose, CA 95113

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity