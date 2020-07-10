All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like Park Holiday Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
Park Holiday Apartments
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:13 AM

Park Holiday Apartments

1980 Park Avenue #13 · (256) 242-6574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1980 Park Avenue #13, San Jose, CA 95126
Rose Garden

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Holiday Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Park Holiday is an attractive apartment community located in the historic, tree-lined Rose Garden neighborhood of San Jose. The extra-large 1 bedroom apartments boast breakfast nooks, extra-spacious bedrooms, double-pane windows, and ceiling fans. Some units have renovated kitchens. Covered parking spaces are available. The residence is close to public transportation and the 880, 280, and 17 freeways. Amenities include a swimming pool and elevator access. Santana Row shopping center, the Municipal Rose Garden, Santa Clara University, Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum, Winchester Mystery House, and O'Connor Hospital are all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000 (1 bedroom/1 bath)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions, height, and weight apply. See property rules for details.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Holiday Apartments have any available units?
Park Holiday Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Holiday Apartments have?
Some of Park Holiday Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Holiday Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park Holiday Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Holiday Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Holiday Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park Holiday Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park Holiday Apartments offers parking.
Does Park Holiday Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Holiday Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Holiday Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park Holiday Apartments has a pool.
Does Park Holiday Apartments have accessible units?
No, Park Holiday Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Park Holiday Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Holiday Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Park Holiday Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr
San Jose, CA 95128
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St
San Jose, CA 95126
One Pearl Place
5230 Terner Way
San Jose, CA 95136
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy
San Jose, CA 95126
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St
San Jose, CA 95134
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St
San Jose, CA 95134
Domain Apartments
1 Vista Montana
San Jose, CA 95134

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity