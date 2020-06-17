851 Kyle St

Amenities

Berryessa Home for Rent 3 BD/2.5 BA with AC - Property Id: 247930



Open House: Tuesday Evening at 4:00 PM. Only two people in the same household are allowed to come in at a time. Please bring gloves and face masks or you will not be allowed to come inside.



Desirable Berryessa Single Family Home 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1,728 sq. ft .



Home has laminate floorings upstairs & downstairs with some carpeting, living room opens up to Soaring Ceilings that flow into the upstairs bedrooms. kitchen with refrigerator/gas range/microwave/dishwasher and bay window overlooking backyard.



Close to Hwy 680/101 -many shopping stores/plazas.



Features:

** Open floor plan

** Gas Fireplace

** Half Bath downstairs

** High Ceiling

** Dual Pane Windows

** Includes Washer/Dryer

** Central Heating & AC (NEST THERMOSTAT)

** 2 car Side by Side garage

** Private backyard



** Rent: $3,495

** Security Deposit $3,495

** Tenant pays all other utilities

** Owner covers landscaping



Income must be 3x the Rent

Minimum Credit Score 680



Schedule a showing 408-780-4823

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247930

No Pets Allowed



