Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

851 Kyle St

851 Kyle Street · (408) 780-4823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

851 Kyle Street, San Jose, CA 95133
Penitencia

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Berryessa Home for Rent 3 BD/2.5 BA with AC - Property Id: 247930

Open House: Tuesday Evening at 4:00 PM. Only two people in the same household are allowed to come in at a time. Please bring gloves and face masks or you will not be allowed to come inside.

Desirable Berryessa Single Family Home 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1,728 sq. ft .

Home has laminate floorings upstairs & downstairs with some carpeting, living room opens up to Soaring Ceilings that flow into the upstairs bedrooms. kitchen with refrigerator/gas range/microwave/dishwasher and bay window overlooking backyard.

Close to Hwy 680/101 -many shopping stores/plazas.

Features:
** Open floor plan
** Gas Fireplace
** Half Bath downstairs
** High Ceiling
** Dual Pane Windows
** Includes Washer/Dryer
** Central Heating & AC (NEST THERMOSTAT)
** 2 car Side by Side garage
** Private backyard

** Rent: $3,495
** Security Deposit $3,495
** Tenant pays all other utilities
** Owner covers landscaping

Income must be 3x the Rent
Minimum Credit Score 680

Schedule a showing 408-780-4823
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247930
Property Id 247930

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5739954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Kyle St have any available units?
851 Kyle St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 Kyle St have?
Some of 851 Kyle St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Kyle St currently offering any rent specials?
851 Kyle St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Kyle St pet-friendly?
No, 851 Kyle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 851 Kyle St offer parking?
Yes, 851 Kyle St does offer parking.
Does 851 Kyle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851 Kyle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Kyle St have a pool?
No, 851 Kyle St does not have a pool.
Does 851 Kyle St have accessible units?
No, 851 Kyle St does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Kyle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 Kyle St has units with dishwashers.
