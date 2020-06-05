All apartments in San Jose
6382 MENLO DRIVE
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

6382 MENLO DRIVE

6382 Menlo Drive · (408) 355-1519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6382 Menlo Drive, San Jose, CA 95120
Sunrise Almaden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6382 MENLO DRIVE · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1862 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom with Almaden schools! -
Almaden Valley 4 bedroom 2 bath home with AC

Marketing Description

Almaden Valley
Type: Single Family Home
Address: 6382 Menlo Drive, San Jose 95120
Cross Street: Wallace
Rooms: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 story
2 car secured garage parking with automatic car opener
Sq. feet: 1,862 approx., Lot approx. 6000sq. feet
Details: Private gated entrance to double front door entry. Large living/dining area with sliding glass door to back yard. Granite counters in kitchen open to large family room, sliding glass door to back yard.. Master with full bath (shower) is separate from other 3 bedrooms. Inside laundry, extra storage, lots of light throughout! A/C Attached 2 car garage. Professionally landscaped yard, gardener included. Simonds Elementary, Bret Harte Middle, Leland High. Tenant to verify schools.
Rent: $4,000,– Security Deposit $4,100
Available: NOW– 1 year lease

(RLNE3207875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6382 MENLO DRIVE have any available units?
6382 MENLO DRIVE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 6382 MENLO DRIVE have?
Some of 6382 MENLO DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6382 MENLO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6382 MENLO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6382 MENLO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6382 MENLO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 6382 MENLO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6382 MENLO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 6382 MENLO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6382 MENLO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6382 MENLO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6382 MENLO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6382 MENLO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6382 MENLO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6382 MENLO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6382 MENLO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
