Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom with Almaden schools! -

Almaden Valley 4 bedroom 2 bath home with AC



Almaden Valley

Type: Single Family Home

Address: 6382 Menlo Drive, San Jose 95120

Cross Street: Wallace

Rooms: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 story

2 car secured garage parking with automatic car opener

Sq. feet: 1,862 approx., Lot approx. 6000sq. feet

Details: Private gated entrance to double front door entry. Large living/dining area with sliding glass door to back yard. Granite counters in kitchen open to large family room, sliding glass door to back yard.. Master with full bath (shower) is separate from other 3 bedrooms. Inside laundry, extra storage, lots of light throughout! A/C Attached 2 car garage. Professionally landscaped yard, gardener included. Simonds Elementary, Bret Harte Middle, Leland High. Tenant to verify schools.

Rent: $4,000,– Security Deposit $4,100

Available: NOW– 1 year lease



(RLNE3207875)