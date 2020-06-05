Amenities
4 bedroom with Almaden schools! -
Almaden Valley 4 bedroom 2 bath home with AC
Marketing Description
Almaden Valley
Type: Single Family Home
Address: 6382 Menlo Drive, San Jose 95120
Cross Street: Wallace
Rooms: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 story
2 car secured garage parking with automatic car opener
Sq. feet: 1,862 approx., Lot approx. 6000sq. feet
Details: Private gated entrance to double front door entry. Large living/dining area with sliding glass door to back yard. Granite counters in kitchen open to large family room, sliding glass door to back yard.. Master with full bath (shower) is separate from other 3 bedrooms. Inside laundry, extra storage, lots of light throughout! A/C Attached 2 car garage. Professionally landscaped yard, gardener included. Simonds Elementary, Bret Harte Middle, Leland High. Tenant to verify schools.
Rent: $4,000,– Security Deposit $4,100
Available: NOW– 1 year lease
(RLNE3207875)