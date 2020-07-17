3605 Cuen Court

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home in GREAT location! - You are going to love our 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, single story, single family home located in a quiet neighborhood in superb cul-de-sac location! The home showcases a large living room with ornamental use fire place, opens up into the family style kitchen (refrigerator, electric stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and lots of storage cabinets) that has a large dining area with ceiling fan and access into the entertainers backyard with additional storage. Each room offers mirrored closet doors, window coverings throughout, new paint/flooring throughout, fruit trees, and a large master bedroom suite with wall-to-wall closet space.



Easy access to 85/87 making commuting a breeze - Minutes from shopping, schools, entertainment, hiking trails, restaurants, public library, and public transportation.



Monthly rent includes garbage and gardening services.



May allow pets for well qualified applicant with additional deposit and additional $25 monthly charge per pet. Contact our office for more information.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.



*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.



