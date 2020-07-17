All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 3605 Cuen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
3605 Cuen Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3605 Cuen Court

3605 Cuen Court · (408) 873-2100 ext. 288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3605 Cuen Court, San Jose, CA 95136
Thousand Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3605 Cuen Court · Avail. now

$3,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled home in GREAT location! - You are going to love our 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, single story, single family home located in a quiet neighborhood in superb cul-de-sac location! The home showcases a large living room with ornamental use fire place, opens up into the family style kitchen (refrigerator, electric stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and lots of storage cabinets) that has a large dining area with ceiling fan and access into the entertainers backyard with additional storage. Each room offers mirrored closet doors, window coverings throughout, new paint/flooring throughout, fruit trees, and a large master bedroom suite with wall-to-wall closet space.

Easy access to 85/87 making commuting a breeze - Minutes from shopping, schools, entertainment, hiking trails, restaurants, public library, and public transportation.

Monthly rent includes garbage and gardening services.

May allow pets for well qualified applicant with additional deposit and additional $25 monthly charge per pet. Contact our office for more information.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.

Please call our office BEFORE applying as application fees are non-refundable. To apply for this property or to view more details please visit our web site: www.rec-rentals.com.

Real Estate Connections
408-873-2100
CalDRE Corporation License #01201656

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Cuen Court have any available units?
3605 Cuen Court has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Cuen Court have?
Some of 3605 Cuen Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Cuen Court currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Cuen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Cuen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 Cuen Court is pet friendly.
Does 3605 Cuen Court offer parking?
No, 3605 Cuen Court does not offer parking.
Does 3605 Cuen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Cuen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Cuen Court have a pool?
No, 3605 Cuen Court does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Cuen Court have accessible units?
No, 3605 Cuen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Cuen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Cuen Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3605 Cuen Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aviara
2388 Madden Ave
San Jose, CA 95116
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr
San Jose, CA 95128
Avana Almaden
1070 Foxchase Dr
San Jose, CA 95123
Verde
5322 Wong Dr
San Jose, CA 95123
Monte Vista Gardens
2601 Nuestra Castillo Ct
San Jose, CA 95116
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd
San Jose, CA 95121
Aura
183 Balbach Street
San Jose, CA 95110
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity