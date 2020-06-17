Amenities

*** ROOM 4 RENT - SAN JOSE FOOTHILLS - nice room with hwd floors - ****** This is a ROOM 4 RENT only. Not the whole house ******



San Jose - East Foothills



Details: ROOM for rent in a nice spacious home with a private yard. House offers family room with fireplace. Engineer wood flooring. Full size washer and dryer included. Private yard. Desirable Foothills area with convenient access to major freeways. The property offers ample shared space and storage options throughout home.

The home is a one story, single family, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, approx 2,300 sf at 1934 Wave Place, San Jose, CA 95133.



There are 5 bedrooms total, 4 occupied.



Currently available:

Bedroom #3

Rent: $1,150

Security Deposit: $1,250



Available on 05/01/2020:



Bedroom #2

Rent: $1,150

Security Deposit: $1,250



Please see floor plan attached showing the layout and room designation. Please note that there is an option to have it fully furnished (full size bed, desk, chair, lamp). Additional $50/mo.



