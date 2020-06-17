All apartments in San Jose
1934 Wave Place

1934 Wave Place
Location

1934 Wave Place, San Jose, CA 95133
Commodore

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1934 Wave Place · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
*** ROOM 4 RENT - SAN JOSE FOOTHILLS - nice room with hwd floors - ****** This is a ROOM 4 RENT only. Not the whole house ******

San Jose - East Foothills

Details: ROOM for rent in a nice spacious home with a private yard. House offers family room with fireplace. Engineer wood flooring. Full size washer and dryer included. Private yard. Desirable Foothills area with convenient access to major freeways. The property offers ample shared space and storage options throughout home.
The home is a one story, single family, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, approx 2,300 sf at 1934 Wave Place, San Jose, CA 95133.

There are 5 bedrooms total, 4 occupied.

Currently available:
Bedroom #3
Rent: $1,150
Security Deposit: $1,250

Available on 05/01/2020:

Bedroom #2
Rent: $1,150
Security Deposit: $1,250

Please see floor plan attached showing the layout and room designation. Please note that there is an option to have it fully furnished (full size bed, desk, chair, lamp). Additional $50/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Wave Place have any available units?
1934 Wave Place has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 Wave Place have?
Some of 1934 Wave Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 Wave Place currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Wave Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Wave Place pet-friendly?
No, 1934 Wave Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1934 Wave Place offer parking?
No, 1934 Wave Place does not offer parking.
Does 1934 Wave Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1934 Wave Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Wave Place have a pool?
No, 1934 Wave Place does not have a pool.
Does 1934 Wave Place have accessible units?
No, 1934 Wave Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Wave Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 Wave Place does not have units with dishwashers.
