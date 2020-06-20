All apartments in San Jose
1434 Park Entrance Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1434 Park Entrance Dr.

1434 Park Entrance Drive · (408) 903-3106
Location

1434 Park Entrance Drive, San Jose, CA 95131
Townsend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1434 Park Entrance Dr. · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
2 Bedroom /2 Bath Condo in Shadow Wood - near golf and Townsend Park! - This 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is in a great location within the complex. The 1075 square feet of space is thoughtfully laid out and makes great use of the space.

The large living/dining area has a gas fireplace and a large patio door that leads out to a spacious patio that faces the community pool. Lots of windows lets in plenty of natural sunlight. The kitchen features new appliances and has counter seating. The master bedroom has a large closet. The bathroom has easy to clean solid-surface tub/shower surround and vanity counter with an integral sink.

There is plenty of storage space in the condo. There is a large pantry next to the kitchen, and two additional storage closets near the interior laundry. There is a detached single-car garage as well.

Shadow Wood is conveniently located in North San Jose in a quiet pocket nestled between San Jose Municipal Golf Course and 8-acre Townsend Park. The park is a great place to walk or run, or picnic in the large grassy area. There’s a child’s waterplay feature, horseshoe pits, two playgrounds, and two lighted tennis courts. There are several shopping centers close by, with grocery stores and restaurants. And freeway access is minutes away.

You’re sure to enjoy the quiet oasis of your new home at Shadow Wood.

©2020 Silicon Valley Residential Realty, Inc.

dba Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos, CA BRE #01763046

Rental guidelines:
• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio
• Minimum 650 FICO score
• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application
• No co-signors or guarantors
• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance
• Sorry, no pets.
• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever is comes first.
• Utilities included in rent: Water & Garbage. Tenant must set up their own PG&E account.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Park Entrance Dr. have any available units?
1434 Park Entrance Dr. has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 Park Entrance Dr. have?
Some of 1434 Park Entrance Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 Park Entrance Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Park Entrance Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Park Entrance Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1434 Park Entrance Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1434 Park Entrance Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1434 Park Entrance Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1434 Park Entrance Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 Park Entrance Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Park Entrance Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1434 Park Entrance Dr. has a pool.
Does 1434 Park Entrance Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1434 Park Entrance Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Park Entrance Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 Park Entrance Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
