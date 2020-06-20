1434 Park Entrance Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

2 Bedroom /2 Bath Condo in Shadow Wood - near golf and Townsend Park! - This 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is in a great location within the complex. The 1075 square feet of space is thoughtfully laid out and makes great use of the space.



The large living/dining area has a gas fireplace and a large patio door that leads out to a spacious patio that faces the community pool. Lots of windows lets in plenty of natural sunlight. The kitchen features new appliances and has counter seating. The master bedroom has a large closet. The bathroom has easy to clean solid-surface tub/shower surround and vanity counter with an integral sink.



There is plenty of storage space in the condo. There is a large pantry next to the kitchen, and two additional storage closets near the interior laundry. There is a detached single-car garage as well.



Shadow Wood is conveniently located in North San Jose in a quiet pocket nestled between San Jose Municipal Golf Course and 8-acre Townsend Park. The park is a great place to walk or run, or picnic in the large grassy area. There’s a child’s waterplay feature, horseshoe pits, two playgrounds, and two lighted tennis courts. There are several shopping centers close by, with grocery stores and restaurants. And freeway access is minutes away.



You’re sure to enjoy the quiet oasis of your new home at Shadow Wood.



Rental guidelines:

• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio

• Minimum 650 FICO score

• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application

• No co-signors or guarantors

• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance

• Sorry, no pets.

• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever is comes first.

• Utilities included in rent: Water & Garbage. Tenant must set up their own PG&E account.



No Pets Allowed



