San Francisco, CA
LP1 Research - #200
LP1 Research - #200

2 Mint Plaza · (415) 319-2444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Mint Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 Mint Plaza #905 - #905 · Avail. now

$7,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 996 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
bbq/grill
Live/work Space Fully Furnished for Rent - Stunning modern condo rarely available! Located in the renovated historic Hales Warehouse one of the most desirable locations in San Francisco. Featuring- open living space amazing for entertaining or work. All rooms are filled with natural light, high-end fixtures, 116 ceilings, expansive windows, acid-stained concrete floors with high gloss finish, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom glass bar top, & in unit laundry. Conveniently close to the roof deck, amenities include fitness center, lounge seating, grill, sink, & dog patio. 24-hr concierge. Close to transit, top shops, & restaurants. Walk Score 99.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Marcela Lembi CalBRE #01955512
415.319.2444

Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

(RLNE4868980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #200 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #200 has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #200 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #200's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #200 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #200 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #200 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #200 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #200 offer parking?
No, LP1 Research - #200 does not offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #200 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #200 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #200 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #200 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #200 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #200 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #200 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #200 does not have units with dishwashers.
