All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light

567 Page St · (415) 534-0985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Haight
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

567 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Lower Haight

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $5990 · Avail. now

$5,990

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Enjoy the best of Hayes Valley in a newly renovated 4br/2ba located just steps from Alamo Square, Painted Ladies, trendy Divisadero corridor, Golden Gate Park, Lower Haight/Fillmore/JapanTown/Western Edition/The Haight/Pac Heights - moments from restaurants, markets & more.

Page Street is now free of freeway traffic! this long-awaited project is officially in the ground and people are loving it. If you’ve biked or walked along the corridor this past few months, you’ve seen what an improvement to this people-friendly street these pilot project changes have already brought.  

Virtual 3D walkthrough tour+floorplan:https://real.vision/my/565-page-street-8

-Move-in ready
-High-end finishes.
-Spacious living-room/kitchen area
-Beautiful Wood Type Flooring throughout
-Brand New 2020 Rebuild. This unit has just been 100% rebuilt from the studs on. High-end finishes.
-High-end appliances and great storage, including dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, large refrigerator with ice maker and filtered water and self-cleaning oven.
-High Ceilings and Lots of Windows - Very Bright
-Shared Patio with an amazing yard with bbq and outdoor area.
-Fully insulated including between all rooms for energy efficiency and quiet living, double-paned windows.
- Gigabit Fiber provides the fastest, most reliable internet connection
- Dedicated Laundry room (with multiple stacked washers&dryers)
-Optional:All-inclusive: rent includes utilities (Water, Power, gas, garbage service, internet, HDMI smart TV, monthly cleaning service).
Full lower-level spacious communal living room + access to the patio area. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5873106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light have any available units?
Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light has a unit available for $5,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light have?
Some of Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light currently offering any rent specials?
Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light pet-friendly?
Yes, Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light is pet friendly.
Does Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light offer parking?
Yes, Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light offers parking.
Does Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light have a pool?
No, Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light does not have a pool.
Does Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light have accessible units?
No, Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light does not have accessible units.
Does Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3201 23RD STREET Apartments
3201 23rd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
1025 Post Apartments
1025 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
1520 Gough
1520 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave
San Francisco, CA 94112
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1234 JONES Apartments
1234 Jones Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St
San Francisco, CA 94107
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St
San Francisco, CA 94122

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity