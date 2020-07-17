Newly Renovated with Amazing Natural Light

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

Enjoy the best of Hayes Valley in a newly renovated 4br/2ba located just steps from Alamo Square, Painted Ladies, trendy Divisadero corridor, Golden Gate Park, Lower Haight/Fillmore/JapanTown/Western Edition/The Haight/Pac Heights - moments from restaurants, markets & more.



Page Street is now free of freeway traffic! this long-awaited project is officially in the ground and people are loving it. If you’ve biked or walked along the corridor this past few months, you’ve seen what an improvement to this people-friendly street these pilot project changes have already brought.



Virtual 3D walkthrough tour+floorplan:https://real.vision/my/565-page-street-8



-Move-in ready

-High-end finishes.

-Spacious living-room/kitchen area

-Beautiful Wood Type Flooring throughout

-Brand New 2020 Rebuild. This unit has just been 100% rebuilt from the studs on. High-end finishes.

-High-end appliances and great storage, including dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, large refrigerator with ice maker and filtered water and self-cleaning oven.

-High Ceilings and Lots of Windows - Very Bright

-Shared Patio with an amazing yard with bbq and outdoor area.

-Fully insulated including between all rooms for energy efficiency and quiet living, double-paned windows.

- Gigabit Fiber provides the fastest, most reliable internet connection

- Dedicated Laundry room (with multiple stacked washers&dryers)

-Optional:All-inclusive: rent includes utilities (Water, Power, gas, garbage service, internet, HDMI smart TV, monthly cleaning service).

Full lower-level spacious communal living room + access to the patio area. Accepts Section 8.



