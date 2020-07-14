All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

950 FRANKLIN

950 Franklin St · (415) 234-4120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

950 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Cathedral Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 065 · Avail. now

$3,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 002 · Avail. now

$3,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001 · Avail. now

$3,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 950 FRANKLIN.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
hot tub
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
950 Franklin sits at a nexus of neighborhoods in the center of San Francisco. Situated on Cathedral Hill near Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory, this classic building at the edge of Lower Pacific Heights, Japantown, the Fillmore District, and Civic Center is perfectly positioned for work and play.

Built in 1931, 950 Franklin boasts historic architectural features and stunning, intricately detailed design. Its beautifully appointed common spaces and brick exterior may be timeless, but modern conveniences, including an elevator, gated access, market, and on-site laundry and dry cleaning ensure residents live firmly in the present.

950 Franklin is a very bikeable Walker and Rider’s Paradise, making it a commuter favorite for its proximity to Downtown (and its BART and Muni access). It also offers plentiful bars, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, while Sgt. John Macauley and Jefferson Square parks and nearby Kabuki Springs & Spa offer oases of calm amidst the hustling, bustling

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 FRANKLIN have any available units?
950 FRANKLIN has 3 units available starting at $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 FRANKLIN have?
Some of 950 FRANKLIN's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 FRANKLIN currently offering any rent specials?
950 FRANKLIN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 FRANKLIN pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 FRANKLIN is pet friendly.
Does 950 FRANKLIN offer parking?
Yes, 950 FRANKLIN offers parking.
Does 950 FRANKLIN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 FRANKLIN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 FRANKLIN have a pool?
No, 950 FRANKLIN does not have a pool.
Does 950 FRANKLIN have accessible units?
No, 950 FRANKLIN does not have accessible units.
Does 950 FRANKLIN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 FRANKLIN has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

