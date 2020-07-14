Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly

950 Franklin sits at a nexus of neighborhoods in the center of San Francisco. Situated on Cathedral Hill near Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory, this classic building at the edge of Lower Pacific Heights, Japantown, the Fillmore District, and Civic Center is perfectly positioned for work and play.



Built in 1931, 950 Franklin boasts historic architectural features and stunning, intricately detailed design. Its beautifully appointed common spaces and brick exterior may be timeless, but modern conveniences, including an elevator, gated access, market, and on-site laundry and dry cleaning ensure residents live firmly in the present.



950 Franklin is a very bikeable Walker and Rider’s Paradise, making it a commuter favorite for its proximity to Downtown (and its BART and Muni access). It also offers plentiful bars, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, while Sgt. John Macauley and Jefferson Square parks and nearby Kabuki Springs & Spa offer oases of calm amidst the hustling, bustling