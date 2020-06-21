All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
930 Pine St 114
930 Pine St 114

930 Pine Street · (415) 425-9569
Location

930 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 114 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
Unit 114 Available 07/01/20 Studio with Outdoor Oasis in the Heart of Nob Hill - Property Id: 295765

A peaceful 505sq ft apartment with private patio for rent in the Nob Hill/Downtown area. Inside, a most excellent layout offers 9-foot ceilings, cook-friendly kitchen, and rock star closet space. Other rich details include mullioned windows, crown moldings and wood-burning fireplace. Designed by Beverly Willis, Nob Hill Court's 1973 building enjoys a dramatic two-story entrance with spiral staircase and inward-facing design centered around a quiet courtyard. This apartment is only 1 of 5 with an outdoor space. The apartment comes unfurnished or partially furnished with a queen-size bed if needed.

Photos are from staging when the apartment was sold in April 2017. I have since redone track lighting with bucket lights and dimmers.

The backyard has space for outdoor furniture and small BBQ. A true little hidden oasis.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295765
Property Id 295765

(RLNE5839245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Pine St 114 have any available units?
930 Pine St 114 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 Pine St 114 have?
Some of 930 Pine St 114's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Pine St 114 currently offering any rent specials?
930 Pine St 114 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Pine St 114 pet-friendly?
No, 930 Pine St 114 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 930 Pine St 114 offer parking?
No, 930 Pine St 114 does not offer parking.
Does 930 Pine St 114 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 Pine St 114 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Pine St 114 have a pool?
No, 930 Pine St 114 does not have a pool.
Does 930 Pine St 114 have accessible units?
No, 930 Pine St 114 does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Pine St 114 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Pine St 114 has units with dishwashers.
