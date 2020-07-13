All apartments in San Francisco
925 PIERCE
925 PIERCE

925 Pierce St · (415) 236-5299
Location

925 Pierce St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Western Addition

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 925 PIERCE.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
internet access
online portal
Centered on Alamo Square Park, this quiet hilltop haven has a couple tricks up its sleeve. Cinematic city views, wedding cake Victorians and a bar scene that’s just far enough away to not wake up the neighbors. The Divisadero strip is studded with scores of welcoming watering holes. Whether you're thirsty for locally brewed beer, a tasty glass of wine, a craft cocktail, or a stiff shot of whiskey, it's all within a couple of blocks. Bonus: there are no major hills to climb in the midst of your bar crawling.

This handsome brick building has style and substance in spades. With hardwood floors, custom cabinetry and sleek appliances, the interiors grant your apartment wish-list. It’s just a few blocks from Alamo Square Park, so epic sunsets could be your evening routine.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the ci

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 PIERCE have any available units?
925 PIERCE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 PIERCE have?
Some of 925 PIERCE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 PIERCE currently offering any rent specials?
925 PIERCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 PIERCE pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 PIERCE is pet friendly.
Does 925 PIERCE offer parking?
Yes, 925 PIERCE offers parking.
Does 925 PIERCE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 PIERCE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 PIERCE have a pool?
No, 925 PIERCE does not have a pool.
Does 925 PIERCE have accessible units?
No, 925 PIERCE does not have accessible units.
Does 925 PIERCE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 PIERCE has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

