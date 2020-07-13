925 PIERCE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage internet access online portal

Centered on Alamo Square Park, this quiet hilltop haven has a couple tricks up its sleeve. Cinematic city views, wedding cake Victorians and a bar scene that’s just far enough away to not wake up the neighbors. The Divisadero strip is studded with scores of welcoming watering holes. Whether you're thirsty for locally brewed beer, a tasty glass of wine, a craft cocktail, or a stiff shot of whiskey, it's all within a couple of blocks. Bonus: there are no major hills to climb in the midst of your bar crawling.



This handsome brick building has style and substance in spades. With hardwood floors, custom cabinetry and sleek appliances, the interiors grant your apartment wish-list. It’s just a few blocks from Alamo Square Park, so epic sunsets could be your evening routine.



