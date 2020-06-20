921 Castro St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Advent- Spacious Noe Valley Home Available for you!!! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered before viewing.



TO SCHEDULE TOUR: Please call our 24/7 Advent-Tenant Turner Scheduling Line 510-726-6207.



This Noe Valley home features three bedrooms, three baths with elegant features. This is a Noe Valley treasure!



This home features dramatic original detailing, gorgeous hardwood floors making it a truly fabulous home. This abode offers the perfect location including tree-lined streets which are steps away from some of the best dining/shopping.



The living room and formal dining room features hardwood floors and original built-in cabinetry.

For your traditional focal point, a grand woodburning fireplace that will leave guests in awe! The well-appointed gourmet chefs kitchen features quartz stone countertops, custom wood kitchen cabinets, and top of the line kitchen appliances. Enjoy the stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove with convection oven. Boundless amounts of counter and cabinet space so you can let your inner Chef shine



The large bottom floor is a versatile space that can be an expansive family room or convert to an in-law/au pair unit or simply a master suite to get away from it all!!



The backyard is a light-filled oasis that is truly breathtaking in the heart of Noe Valley. Simply bask in the sun, or invite family and friends over for a BBQ. Experience a true taste of luxury and the good life you deserve.



The attention to detail and finishes throughout the property are truly exquisite and a must-see!



Area: Noe Valley Neighborhood amenities. Nearby parks include Juri Commons, Coso Square, and Bernal Park. Located on a slightly inclined street in sunny Noe Valley, this house is in a prime neighborhood. In close proximity to Church Street and it's an abundance of cafes, shops, and restaurants. Only a few blocks to the J Church (public transportation) which comes every 15 minutes. Convenient to 24th street (5 blocks away), which includes a Whole Foods market. Shuttle and Muni line accessible. Quick and easy access to Highway 280 and 101 and close to nearby shuttle stops.Utilities:



The resident is responsible for PG&E, WATER, CABLE, and INTERNET Service.

The owner provides TRASH and QUARTERLY LANDSCAPING services.



Pets Are considered.



A minimum credit score of 690 required.

Renter's Insurance required for this property before move-in, with Advent Properties Inc., listed as additional interest.



Renter's Insurance does not include earthquake coverage.

This is a No Smoking unit. No Marijuana/Cannabis as well.



*** Upon approval of the application, applicant(s) will have 48 hours to obtain utilities in their name(s) and renters insurance PRIOR to receiving the lease agreement.



*** Move-in date must be 30 days or less from the date of application approval.***



**For the first applicant, (2.2X's) the monthly rental rate in verifiable monthly net income is required. If two (2) people will occupy the unit then the combined income must be three-point three times (3.3X’s) the monthly rental rate (and if three (3) people will occupy the unit, the combined income must be four-point four times (4.4X’s) the monthly rental rate, etc.



**If cash reserves are used to qualify as income, the cash reserves amount must be equivalent to above income requirements for the duration of initial term of the tenancy. The cash reserves must be in the applicant's account(s) for a minimum of six (6) months.

Verifiable income is income that is documented by the most recent two (2) months paystubs or bank statements or a signed Verification of Deposit that is dated within thirty (30) days evidencing the above requirements. Offers of employment must contain an initial employment day within thirty (30) days of application, and the total salary will be discounted to 60% for calculating net income.

No prior Evictions on your record. Your Credit Check will show this.

No past due utility bills.

A positive (not neutral) landlord reference from the most recent two landlords is required.



* As a property owner or manager we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of "race, color, religion, sex, gender, age, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, ancestry, familial status, source of income, disability, veteran or military status, or genetic information".



** Advent Properties, Inc. trusts that all material in the flyer to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.



CAL DRE#01897998



(RLNE5803572)