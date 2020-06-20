All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

921 Castro St

921 Castro Street · (510) 250-7918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

921 Castro Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Noe Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 921 Castro St · Avail. now

$6,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Advent- Spacious Noe Valley Home Available for you!!! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered before viewing.

TO SCHEDULE TOUR: Please call our 24/7 Advent-Tenant Turner Scheduling Line 510-726-6207.

This Noe Valley home features three bedrooms, three baths with elegant features. This is a Noe Valley treasure!

This home features dramatic original detailing, gorgeous hardwood floors making it a truly fabulous home. This abode offers the perfect location including tree-lined streets which are steps away from some of the best dining/shopping.

The living room and formal dining room features hardwood floors and original built-in cabinetry.
For your traditional focal point, a grand woodburning fireplace that will leave guests in awe! The well-appointed gourmet chefs kitchen features quartz stone countertops, custom wood kitchen cabinets, and top of the line kitchen appliances. Enjoy the stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove with convection oven. Boundless amounts of counter and cabinet space so you can let your inner Chef shine

The large bottom floor is a versatile space that can be an expansive family room or convert to an in-law/au pair unit or simply a master suite to get away from it all!!

The backyard is a light-filled oasis that is truly breathtaking in the heart of Noe Valley. Simply bask in the sun, or invite family and friends over for a BBQ. Experience a true taste of luxury and the good life you deserve.

The attention to detail and finishes throughout the property are truly exquisite and a must-see!

Area: Noe Valley Neighborhood amenities. Nearby parks include Juri Commons, Coso Square, and Bernal Park. Located on a slightly inclined street in sunny Noe Valley, this house is in a prime neighborhood. In close proximity to Church Street and it's an abundance of cafes, shops, and restaurants. Only a few blocks to the J Church (public transportation) which comes every 15 minutes. Convenient to 24th street (5 blocks away), which includes a Whole Foods market. Shuttle and Muni line accessible. Quick and easy access to Highway 280 and 101 and close to nearby shuttle stops.Utilities:

The resident is responsible for PG&E, WATER, CABLE, and INTERNET Service.
The owner provides TRASH and QUARTERLY LANDSCAPING services.

Pets Are considered.

A minimum credit score of 690 required.
Renter's Insurance required for this property before move-in, with Advent Properties Inc., listed as additional interest.

Renter's Insurance does not include earthquake coverage.
This is a No Smoking unit. No Marijuana/Cannabis as well.

*** Upon approval of the application, applicant(s) will have 48 hours to obtain utilities in their name(s) and renters insurance PRIOR to receiving the lease agreement.

*** Move-in date must be 30 days or less from the date of application approval.***

**For the first applicant, (2.2X's) the monthly rental rate in verifiable monthly net income is required. If two (2) people will occupy the unit then the combined income must be three-point three times (3.3X’s) the monthly rental rate (and if three (3) people will occupy the unit, the combined income must be four-point four times (4.4X’s) the monthly rental rate, etc.

**If cash reserves are used to qualify as income, the cash reserves amount must be equivalent to above income requirements for the duration of initial term of the tenancy. The cash reserves must be in the applicant's account(s) for a minimum of six (6) months.
Verifiable income is income that is documented by the most recent two (2) months paystubs or bank statements or a signed Verification of Deposit that is dated within thirty (30) days evidencing the above requirements. Offers of employment must contain an initial employment day within thirty (30) days of application, and the total salary will be discounted to 60% for calculating net income.
No prior Evictions on your record. Your Credit Check will show this.
No past due utility bills.
A positive (not neutral) landlord reference from the most recent two landlords is required.

* As a property owner or manager we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of "race, color, religion, sex, gender, age, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, ancestry, familial status, source of income, disability, veteran or military status, or genetic information".

** Advent Properties, Inc. trusts that all material in the flyer to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.

CAL DRE#01897998

(RLNE5803572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 921 Castro St have any available units?
921 Castro St has a unit available for $6,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Castro St have?
Some of 921 Castro St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Castro St currently offering any rent specials?
921 Castro St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Castro St pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Castro St is pet friendly.
Does 921 Castro St offer parking?
Yes, 921 Castro St does offer parking.
Does 921 Castro St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 Castro St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Castro St have a pool?
No, 921 Castro St does not have a pool.
Does 921 Castro St have accessible units?
Yes, 921 Castro St has accessible units.
Does 921 Castro St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Castro St has units with dishwashers.
