919 AVE N LA JOLLA
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

919 AVE N LA JOLLA

919 Avenue N · (310) 980-3384
Location

919 Avenue N, San Francisco, CA 94130
Treasure Island

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,750

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
In the heart of West Hollywood awaits this Luxurious, contemporary gated compound. Enjoy your coveted location, only blocks from Santa Monica Blvd., Melrose and the best WeHo has to offer! Fall in love with the home's beautiful design, accented by cathedral ceilings, bamboo hardwood & slate floors and grand windows welcoming floods of natural light. Cook to your heart's content in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry for storage and graciously flows to the dining space. Additional home amenities include built-ins, well-appointed bedrooms, walk-in closets, washer/dryer, travertine bathrooms and more. Relish the California sunshine in the spacious yard with redwood decks, expansive pool, spa and ample space for dining or lounging al fresco. Guesthouse in yard features 2 bedrooms. The main house and guest house will be leased together as one for displayed price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 AVE N LA JOLLA have any available units?
919 AVE N LA JOLLA has a unit available for $8,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 AVE N LA JOLLA have?
Some of 919 AVE N LA JOLLA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 AVE N LA JOLLA currently offering any rent specials?
919 AVE N LA JOLLA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 AVE N LA JOLLA pet-friendly?
No, 919 AVE N LA JOLLA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 919 AVE N LA JOLLA offer parking?
Yes, 919 AVE N LA JOLLA does offer parking.
Does 919 AVE N LA JOLLA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 AVE N LA JOLLA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 AVE N LA JOLLA have a pool?
Yes, 919 AVE N LA JOLLA has a pool.
Does 919 AVE N LA JOLLA have accessible units?
No, 919 AVE N LA JOLLA does not have accessible units.
Does 919 AVE N LA JOLLA have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 AVE N LA JOLLA does not have units with dishwashers.
