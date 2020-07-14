All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

3560 DIVISADERO

3560 Divisadero Street · (415) 938-5354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3560 Divisadero Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 423 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3560 DIVISADERO.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Book-ended by the Presidio to the west and Fort Mason and the Wharf to the east, the Marina is a playground for young professionals. Chestnut and Union are the area’s party arteries. Hang with the regulars at Horseshoe Tavern, take your entourage to watch a Giants game at Campus, cap off the night with a midnight snack at The Brazen Head.

Presiding over a quiet corner of Divisadero since the Roaring 20’s, this sturdy brick building was crafted to last. Chandeliers, built-in original shelving and rich hardwood floors add warmth to the roomy interiors. Arched windows let the sunshine pour in on first-class finishes and decorative details. Views of the surrounds will inspire you to venture into nearby Crissy Field, Marina Green, and Palace of Fine Arts.

One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco’s

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1st months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
Cats
deposit: $250 per pet
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 DIVISADERO have any available units?
3560 DIVISADERO has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3560 DIVISADERO have?
Some of 3560 DIVISADERO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 DIVISADERO currently offering any rent specials?
3560 DIVISADERO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 DIVISADERO pet-friendly?
Yes, 3560 DIVISADERO is pet friendly.
Does 3560 DIVISADERO offer parking?
Yes, 3560 DIVISADERO offers parking.
Does 3560 DIVISADERO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3560 DIVISADERO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 DIVISADERO have a pool?
No, 3560 DIVISADERO does not have a pool.
Does 3560 DIVISADERO have accessible units?
No, 3560 DIVISADERO does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 DIVISADERO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3560 DIVISADERO has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

