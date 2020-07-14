3560 DIVISADERO

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities elevator playground cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Book-ended by the Presidio to the west and Fort Mason and the Wharf to the east, the Marina is a playground for young professionals. Chestnut and Union are the area’s party arteries. Hang with the regulars at Horseshoe Tavern, take your entourage to watch a Giants game at Campus, cap off the night with a midnight snack at The Brazen Head.



Presiding over a quiet corner of Divisadero since the Roaring 20’s, this sturdy brick building was crafted to last. Chandeliers, built-in original shelving and rich hardwood floors add warmth to the roomy interiors. Arched windows let the sunshine pour in on first-class finishes and decorative details. Views of the surrounds will inspire you to venture into nearby Crissy Field, Marina Green, and Palace of Fine Arts.



