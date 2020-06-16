All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated April 19 2020 at 3:12 AM

894 Green St.

894 Green Street · (415) 347-6184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

894 Green Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Russian Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 894 Green St. - 894 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Russian Hill: Remodeled 1 or 2 Bed Apartment w/ 1.5 Baths & In-Unit Laundry - **Due to SF's "Shelter In Place" order, we are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough and submit an application on our website at sf city rents . com.**

This gorgeous Edwardian flat in Russian Hill is perfectly located within walking distance of FiDi, North Beach restaurants, cafes, shopping, and MUNI. This flat has been remodeled with quality finishes and features:

- period details including wainscoting, high ceilings, decorative fireplace & crown molding
- hardwood floors
- south facing living room w/ direct sun
- double parlor with functional sliding doors makes a great guest bedroom, den or dining room
- remodeled full bath has a large "spa like" shower
- powder room (half bath w/ toilet and sink only)
- master bedroom has a peek-a-boo bay view and good sized closet
- kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets and space for a dining table
- laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and storage space

Street parking only, but parking can be rented from third parties nearby.

12 month lease, unfurnished. Non-smoking unit.

SF City Rents
DRE# 01182457

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5680241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 894 Green St. have any available units?
894 Green St. has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 894 Green St. have?
Some of 894 Green St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 894 Green St. currently offering any rent specials?
894 Green St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 894 Green St. pet-friendly?
No, 894 Green St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 894 Green St. offer parking?
Yes, 894 Green St. does offer parking.
Does 894 Green St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 894 Green St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 894 Green St. have a pool?
No, 894 Green St. does not have a pool.
Does 894 Green St. have accessible units?
No, 894 Green St. does not have accessible units.
Does 894 Green St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 894 Green St. does not have units with dishwashers.
