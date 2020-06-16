894 Green St.

Amenities

Russian Hill: Remodeled 1 or 2 Bed Apartment w/ 1.5 Baths & In-Unit Laundry - **Due to SF's "Shelter In Place" order, we are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough and submit an application on our website at sf city rents . com.**



This gorgeous Edwardian flat in Russian Hill is perfectly located within walking distance of FiDi, North Beach restaurants, cafes, shopping, and MUNI. This flat has been remodeled with quality finishes and features:



- period details including wainscoting, high ceilings, decorative fireplace & crown molding

- hardwood floors

- south facing living room w/ direct sun

- double parlor with functional sliding doors makes a great guest bedroom, den or dining room

- remodeled full bath has a large "spa like" shower

- powder room (half bath w/ toilet and sink only)

- master bedroom has a peek-a-boo bay view and good sized closet

- kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets and space for a dining table

- laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and storage space



Street parking only, but parking can be rented from third parties nearby.



12 month lease, unfurnished. Non-smoking unit.



