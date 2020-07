Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated internet access range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5efb61ced1661316542b6d21 Beautiful mid-century modern condo located on top of Potrero Hill in front of Mc Kinley Square.

- 180 degree view of Bernals Heights and the Mission

- Laundry in Building

- Water and garbage included in the rent

- Tenant pays for PG&E and internet/cable service

- Newly remodeled

- Convection stove and garbage dispenser.

- Floor to ceiling windows.

- Bright and Airy

- Unfurnished



A short walk from Whole Foods, Potrero Hill and easy access to The Mission.

This apartment is located on a very friendly neighborhood.



The rent is $3350/month

Deposit is a month rent.

Looking for at least a one year lease

Pets considered



Thank you



(RLNE5903358)