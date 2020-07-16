875 36th Avenue

Amenities

GG Park views, hdwd flrs, fireplace, yard/Furnished - This beautifully spacious furnished short term rental is a 2 bed/1 bath flat with abundant natural light and centrally located in the Richmond District with many neighborhood delights nearby. Golden Gate park views from the living room, hardwood floors throughout with a fireplace and a formal dining room and fully stocked kitchen with breakfast nook complete the living areas. Each bedroom has a queen size bed with walk in closets & desks. Backyard garden to enjoy and exclusive use of a washer & dryer.



The Balboa Corridor is just a few blocks away with many restaurants, shops and one of the oldest movie theaters in the city. This flat is also within walking distance to many other city highlights: Steps away from Spreckels Lake, fly fish casting, Bison and trails. Ocean Beach, China Beach and Baker Beach, The De Young Museum, Japanese Tea Garden, Steinhart Aquarium, Legion of Honor, multiple award winning schools, playgrounds and the famous Lands End coastal trail with views of the Golden Gate Bridge are found in this neighborhood and within walking distance.



This neighborhood also has an excellent transportation system in all directions. Downtown in 25 minutes. USF, UCSF, CPMC & the VA Hospital are close by. Plenty of street parking. Walk Score is 87



If you are looking for a San Francisco experience...stop looking and start living.



2 Bed/1 Bath apartment



Rent: $3,700/mo.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: street parking only

Pets: No

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 6-9 month lease (short term)

Utilities Included: Wifi, garbage & water

Property Type: Furnished

Floors: hardwood

Laundry: washer/dryer provided

No smoking



Beds/Baths: 2BD/1BA

No parking

No pets



Rent: $3,700.00

Available: Now

Short term rental 6-9 months

Application Fee: $40.00

Security Deposit: $3,850



