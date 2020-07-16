All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

875 36th Avenue

875 36th Avenue · (415) 756-8887
Location

875 36th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
Outer Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 875 36th Avenue · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
internet access
media room
GG Park views, hdwd flrs, fireplace, yard/Furnished - This beautifully spacious furnished short term rental is a 2 bed/1 bath flat with abundant natural light and centrally located in the Richmond District with many neighborhood delights nearby. Golden Gate park views from the living room, hardwood floors throughout with a fireplace and a formal dining room and fully stocked kitchen with breakfast nook complete the living areas. Each bedroom has a queen size bed with walk in closets & desks. Backyard garden to enjoy and exclusive use of a washer & dryer.

The Balboa Corridor is just a few blocks away with many restaurants, shops and one of the oldest movie theaters in the city. This flat is also within walking distance to many other city highlights: Steps away from Spreckels Lake, fly fish casting, Bison and trails. Ocean Beach, China Beach and Baker Beach, The De Young Museum, Japanese Tea Garden, Steinhart Aquarium, Legion of Honor, multiple award winning schools, playgrounds and the famous Lands End coastal trail with views of the Golden Gate Bridge are found in this neighborhood and within walking distance.

This neighborhood also has an excellent transportation system in all directions. Downtown in 25 minutes. USF, UCSF, CPMC & the VA Hospital are close by. Plenty of street parking. Walk Score is 87

If you are looking for a San Francisco experience...stop looking and start living.

Shown by appointment. Call today! Stephanie LeBeau (415) 756-8887.

Description:
2 Bed/1 Bath apartment

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,700/mo.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: street parking only
Pets: No
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 6-9 month lease (short term)
Utilities Included: Wifi, garbage & water
Property Type: Furnished
Floors: hardwood
Laundry: washer/dryer provided
No smoking

Details:
Beds/Baths: 2BD/1BA
No parking
No pets

Rental Terms:
Rent: $3,700.00
Available: Now
Short term rental 6-9 months
Application Fee: $40.00
Security Deposit: $3,850

Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

(RLNE2747086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

