Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils

Available 10/10/20 Urban Live/Work 1 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath SoMA Loft - Property Id: 56085



Urban live/work @ Yerba Buena Lofts available October 2020! Architecturally awarded building by renowned architect Stanley Saitowitz.



Spacious, bright, light filled 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths modern loft with views of San Francisco! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, high-end General Electric W/D, Moen fixtures and Kohler sinks. New Bosch 800 dishwasher. Generous counterspace and storage space in the large, moveable kitchen island.



Landlord pays yearly dues to be a part of the YBCBD for your safety.



GREAT SOMA LOCATION! Conveniently located across from Whole Foods, Zero Zero, Sony Metreon, Yerba Buena Gardens, SF MOMA. Minutes away from Union Square, SF Shopping Center and the Bay Bridge. Surrounded by South Beach, Mission Bay and the Financial District. Walking distance to UOP, AT&T Park and Caltrain. Easy access to 880/280 freeways.



Contact Kelly Yao 415-999-9388 for lease details. Showings by appointment per Covid-19 protocols.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/855-folsom-st-san-francisco-ca/56085

No Pets Allowed



