San Francisco, CA
855 Folsom St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

855 Folsom St

855 Folsom Street · (415) 999-9388
Location

855 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1.5 baths, $4100 · Avail. Oct 10

$4,100

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 10/10/20 Urban Live/Work 1 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath SoMA Loft - Property Id: 56085

Urban live/work @ Yerba Buena Lofts available October 2020! Architecturally awarded building by renowned architect Stanley Saitowitz.

Spacious, bright, light filled 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths modern loft with views of San Francisco! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, high-end General Electric W/D, Moen fixtures and Kohler sinks. New Bosch 800 dishwasher. Generous counterspace and storage space in the large, moveable kitchen island.

Landlord pays yearly dues to be a part of the YBCBD for your safety.

GREAT SOMA LOCATION! Conveniently located across from Whole Foods, Zero Zero, Sony Metreon, Yerba Buena Gardens, SF MOMA. Minutes away from Union Square, SF Shopping Center and the Bay Bridge. Surrounded by South Beach, Mission Bay and the Financial District. Walking distance to UOP, AT&T Park and Caltrain. Easy access to 880/280 freeways.

Contact Kelly Yao 415-999-9388 for lease details. Showings by appointment per Covid-19 protocols.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/855-folsom-st-san-francisco-ca/56085
Property Id 56085

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5941361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Folsom St have any available units?
855 Folsom St has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 855 Folsom St have?
Some of 855 Folsom St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 Folsom St currently offering any rent specials?
855 Folsom St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Folsom St pet-friendly?
No, 855 Folsom St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 855 Folsom St offer parking?
No, 855 Folsom St does not offer parking.
Does 855 Folsom St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 855 Folsom St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Folsom St have a pool?
No, 855 Folsom St does not have a pool.
Does 855 Folsom St have accessible units?
No, 855 Folsom St does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Folsom St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 Folsom St has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

