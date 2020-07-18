850 Powell Street.

Amenities

Beautiful Unit At Top Of Nob Hill In Doorman Building



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $3,700/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Street Parking

Amenities: Doorman

Pets: Considered

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water, Garbage & Steam Heat

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In bldg

Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $500 fee + $500 deposit

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Live in this 1bd/1ba condo in the landmark ‘Francesca’ building. Close to the cable car lines, fine hotels, Grace Cathedral and Huntington Park, this location at the top of Nob Hill is full of San Francisco charm. Enter the grand building through an amazing lobby where you are greeted by the doorman.



The unit features a spacious open floor plan with hardwood floors. In the kitchen you will find upgraded appliances and cabinets. The bedroom has excellent closet space for all your belongings. The bathroom has been finished with marble counters, hexagonal floor tile and upgraded fixtures. For your convenience, there is a laundry in the building.



The location scores and amazing WalkScore of 99 and TransitScore of 100. There are dozens of choices for dining, cafes and groceries close by.



