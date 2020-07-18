850 Powell Street.

Amenities
Beautiful Unit At Top Of Nob Hill In Doorman Building | Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,700/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Street Parking
Amenities: Doorman
Pets: Considered
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water, Garbage & Steam Heat
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In bldg
Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $500 fee + $500 deposit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Live in this 1bd/1ba condo in the landmark ‘Francesca’ building. Close to the cable car lines, fine hotels, Grace Cathedral and Huntington Park, this location at the top of Nob Hill is full of San Francisco charm. Enter the grand building through an amazing lobby where you are greeted by the doorman.
The unit features a spacious open floor plan with hardwood floors. In the kitchen you will find upgraded appliances and cabinets. The bedroom has excellent closet space for all your belongings. The bathroom has been finished with marble counters, hexagonal floor tile and upgraded fixtures. For your convenience, there is a laundry in the building.
The location scores and amazing WalkScore of 99 and TransitScore of 100. There are dozens of choices for dining, cafes and groceries close by.
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/
Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/
Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour
(RLNE1880231)