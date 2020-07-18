All apartments in San Francisco
850 Powell Street.
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
850 Powell Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

850 Powell Street

850 Powell Street · (415) 713-8510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

850 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 850 Powell Street - #107 · Avail. now

$3,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
doorman
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
parking
lobby
Beautiful Unit At Top Of Nob Hill In Doorman Building | Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,700/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Street Parking
Amenities: Doorman
Pets: Considered
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water, Garbage & Steam Heat
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In bldg
Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $500 fee + $500 deposit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Live in this 1bd/1ba condo in the landmark ‘Francesca’ building. Close to the cable car lines, fine hotels, Grace Cathedral and Huntington Park, this location at the top of Nob Hill is full of San Francisco charm. Enter the grand building through an amazing lobby where you are greeted by the doorman.

The unit features a spacious open floor plan with hardwood floors. In the kitchen you will find upgraded appliances and cabinets. The bedroom has excellent closet space for all your belongings. The bathroom has been finished with marble counters, hexagonal floor tile and upgraded fixtures. For your convenience, there is a laundry in the building.

The location scores and amazing WalkScore of 99 and TransitScore of 100. There are dozens of choices for dining, cafes and groceries close by.

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

(RLNE1880231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

