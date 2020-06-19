848 42nd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th,2020 or call us (425) 321 0364



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364



Located in a very walkable and very bikeable Outer Richmond neighborhood in San Francisco, this unfurnished, 5 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental affords easy accessibility to nearby Downtown San Francisco and its vibrant environs.



This home is near to and from the beach, just 4 to 5 blocks away!



The comfortable interior features premium hardwood/tile flooring, fireplace, and a bathtub to add a more relaxing ambiance. Spend quality time making homemade meals in your kitchen, already complete with fine cabinetry, smooth tile countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. Its gas heating keeps the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer, ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle! There’s also available storage area at the edge and back of the house. It has a 1-car under the house parking and on-street parking. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome but only limited to 1 pet and must be up to 25 lbs. in size with a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, smoking is prohibited.



The tenant must take responsibility for the water (Greenworks Utility Billing), trash(DM Hauling), sewage(Magic Plumbing Drain Service), gas(PG&E), landscaping, electric(PG&E), cable and Internet (Xfinity, AT&T and other providers) monthly bills.

Come make this gorgeous home yours today!



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 78

Bike Score: 75



Nearby



