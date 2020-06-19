848 42nd Avenue

Amenities
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th,2020 or call us (425) 321 0364
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364
Located in a very walkable and very bikeable Outer Richmond neighborhood in San Francisco, this unfurnished, 5 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental affords easy accessibility to nearby Downtown San Francisco and its vibrant environs.
This home is near to and from the beach, just 4 to 5 blocks away!
The comfortable interior features premium hardwood/tile flooring, fireplace, and a bathtub to add a more relaxing ambiance. Spend quality time making homemade meals in your kitchen, already complete with fine cabinetry, smooth tile countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. Its gas heating keeps the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer, ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle! There’s also available storage area at the edge and back of the house. It has a 1-car under the house parking and on-street parking. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome but only limited to 1 pet and must be up to 25 lbs. in size with a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, smoking is prohibited.
The tenant must take responsibility for the water (Greenworks Utility Billing), trash(DM Hauling), sewage(Magic Plumbing Drain Service), gas(PG&E), landscaping, electric(PG&E), cable and Internet (Xfinity, AT&T and other providers) monthly bills.
Come make this gorgeous home yours today!
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Walk Score: 78
Bike Score: 75
Nearby
(RLNE5743576)