All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 848 42nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
848 42nd Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

848 42nd Avenue

848 42nd Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Outer Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

848 42nd Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
Outer Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th,2020 or call us (425) 321 0364

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364

Located in a very walkable and very bikeable Outer Richmond neighborhood in San Francisco, this unfurnished, 5 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental affords easy accessibility to nearby Downtown San Francisco and its vibrant environs.

This home is near to and from the beach, just 4 to 5 blocks away!

The comfortable interior features premium hardwood/tile flooring, fireplace, and a bathtub to add a more relaxing ambiance. Spend quality time making homemade meals in your kitchen, already complete with fine cabinetry, smooth tile countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. Its gas heating keeps the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer, ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle! There’s also available storage area at the edge and back of the house. It has a 1-car under the house parking and on-street parking. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome but only limited to 1 pet and must be up to 25 lbs. in size with a $500 pet deposit/pet. But, smoking is prohibited.

The tenant must take responsibility for the water (Greenworks Utility Billing), trash(DM Hauling), sewage(Magic Plumbing Drain Service), gas(PG&E), landscaping, electric(PG&E), cable and Internet (Xfinity, AT&T and other providers) monthly bills.
Come make this gorgeous home yours today!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 78
Bike Score: 75

Nearby

(RLNE5743576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 42nd Avenue have any available units?
848 42nd Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 848 42nd Avenue have?
Some of 848 42nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 42nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
848 42nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 42nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 848 42nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 848 42nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 848 42nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 848 42nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 848 42nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 42nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 848 42nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 848 42nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 848 42nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 848 42nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 848 42nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 848 42nd Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Edgewater
355 Berry Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
3201 23RD STREET Apartments
3201 23rd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Potrero Launch
2235 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St
San Francisco, CA 94105
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
449 O'Farrell
449 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity