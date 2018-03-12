All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

815 Pierce st.

815 Pierce Street · (415) 690-8156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

815 Pierce Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Alamo Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Pet friendly and renovated apartment located blocks to Alamo Square Park The Unit: - Hardwood floors - Stone counters - Gas Stove, dishwasher, disposal and fridge - Renovated bathroom - Pet Friendly - Laundry in building(coin operated) Terms: - Security deposit is approximately 1.5x rent - Owner pays water and garbage - Pet ok- no additional deposit Location: The North Panhandle neighborhood has quickly become a household name in San Francisco, although it is better known as NoPa. NoPa s borders surround mostly residential properties, but its key location is convenient to some of the city s most popular destination restaurants and a growing number of storefronts. The eastern border runs along Divisadero Street, which is fast-paced with foot-traffic energy, boutique and vintage shops, epicurean desirables, and organic grocers. Residents who live in this neighborhood enjoy the amenity of not having to own an automobile to get around in the district and out to every corner of the city. Some longtime residents will also admit that they find little reason to leave the area, as all of the city s amenities are within reach. The neighborhood s westernmost border opens right up into Golden Gate Park providing endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities. Across the Panhandle, the long southern border along Fell Street provides a direct route to the freeway for residents that work outside the city or need a quick getaway. Other neighboring districts offer proximity to the University of San Francisco as well as the main facility for Kaiser Permanente. With a growing number of destination restaurants and storefronts igniting its soaring popularity, becoming a resident of the North Panhandle would be an honor in the eyes of many San Franciscans.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Pierce st. have any available units?
815 Pierce st. has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Pierce st. have?
Some of 815 Pierce st.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Pierce st. currently offering any rent specials?
815 Pierce st. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Pierce st. pet-friendly?
No, 815 Pierce st. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 815 Pierce st. offer parking?
No, 815 Pierce st. does not offer parking.
Does 815 Pierce st. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Pierce st. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Pierce st. have a pool?
No, 815 Pierce st. does not have a pool.
Does 815 Pierce st. have accessible units?
No, 815 Pierce st. does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Pierce st. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Pierce st. has units with dishwashers.
