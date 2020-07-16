All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like
766 Harrison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
766 Harrison St
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

766 Harrison St

766 Harrison Street · (303) 717-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

766 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bbq/grill
media room
**MODERN STUDIO
Recently updated studio in the heart of SOMA's Yerba Buena Art District, Whole Foods, SFMOMA, Peets, Caltrain, Bart & Muni. The building includes a landscaped roof deck with gas grills, sink, picnic areas (wind-proof) and areas for private parties.  Great views of the city and Friday night fireworks at Oracle Park.  SOMA Sushi on the 1st floor. Secured Entry and Elevator.
- Queen Murphy Bed
- Built-in Couch, Closet, Book Shelves, Storage
- 60 inch TV included if interested
- Additional Closet/Storage Shelves surrounding TV
- Motorized “Blackout” Blinds with Remote
- Intercom System

**Kitchen
- Dishwasher
- Garbage Disposal
- Microwave/Convection Oven
- Refrigerator/Freezer (mini)

**Full Updated Bathroom with Shower/Tub

**Laundry on Each Floor (2 washer and dryers) payable with mobile app

**Location
- Harrison Between 3rd and 4th NEXT TO WHOLE FOODS
- Target, Movie Theater, Mall etc.
- Many restaurants/bars within walking distance
- Access to 101/280
- Close to Market, Tech Shuttles, BART, CALTRAIN, Oracle Park (Giants)

**Lease Terms
- $2,500 per month for 4-12 months
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent
- Water/sewer and trash paid for by landlord - all other utilities paid by tenant
- Dog and Cat Friendly
- Available on/after May 1st (can be flexible)

**Additional Info
- Address: 766 Harrison St
- Can arrange a showing in-person or virtually to abide by COVID-19 guidelines

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 766 Harrison St have any available units?
766 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 766 Harrison St have?
Some of 766 Harrison St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
766 Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 766 Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 766 Harrison St offer parking?
No, 766 Harrison St does not offer parking.
Does 766 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 766 Harrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 766 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 766 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 766 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 766 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 766 Harrison St has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Similar Listings

977 PINE Apartments
977 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St
San Francisco, CA 94105
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
1675 Clay Street
1675 Clay Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
676 Geary St
676 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1760 Golden Gate
1760 Golden Gate Ave
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 BedroomsSan Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly PlacesSan Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission DistrictNob HillLower Nob HillPacific HeightsSouth BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-San FranciscoCity College of San FranciscoGolden Gate University-San Francisco