Amenities
**MODERN STUDIO
Recently updated studio in the heart of SOMA's Yerba Buena Art District, Whole Foods, SFMOMA, Peets, Caltrain, Bart & Muni. The building includes a landscaped roof deck with gas grills, sink, picnic areas (wind-proof) and areas for private parties. Great views of the city and Friday night fireworks at Oracle Park. SOMA Sushi on the 1st floor. Secured Entry and Elevator.
- Queen Murphy Bed
- Built-in Couch, Closet, Book Shelves, Storage
- 60 inch TV included if interested
- Additional Closet/Storage Shelves surrounding TV
- Motorized “Blackout” Blinds with Remote
- Intercom System
**Kitchen
- Dishwasher
- Garbage Disposal
- Microwave/Convection Oven
- Refrigerator/Freezer (mini)
**Full Updated Bathroom with Shower/Tub
**Laundry on Each Floor (2 washer and dryers) payable with mobile app
**Location
- Harrison Between 3rd and 4th NEXT TO WHOLE FOODS
- Target, Movie Theater, Mall etc.
- Many restaurants/bars within walking distance
- Access to 101/280
- Close to Market, Tech Shuttles, BART, CALTRAIN, Oracle Park (Giants)
**Lease Terms
- $2,500 per month for 4-12 months
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent
- Water/sewer and trash paid for by landlord - all other utilities paid by tenant
- Dog and Cat Friendly
- Available on/after May 1st (can be flexible)
**Additional Info
- Address: 766 Harrison St
- Can arrange a showing in-person or virtually to abide by COVID-19 guidelines