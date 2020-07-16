Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator bbq/grill media room

**MODERN STUDIO

Recently updated studio in the heart of SOMA's Yerba Buena Art District, Whole Foods, SFMOMA, Peets, Caltrain, Bart & Muni. The building includes a landscaped roof deck with gas grills, sink, picnic areas (wind-proof) and areas for private parties. Great views of the city and Friday night fireworks at Oracle Park. SOMA Sushi on the 1st floor. Secured Entry and Elevator.

- Queen Murphy Bed

- Built-in Couch, Closet, Book Shelves, Storage

- 60 inch TV included if interested

- Additional Closet/Storage Shelves surrounding TV

- Motorized “Blackout” Blinds with Remote

- Intercom System



**Kitchen

- Dishwasher

- Garbage Disposal

- Microwave/Convection Oven

- Refrigerator/Freezer (mini)



**Full Updated Bathroom with Shower/Tub



**Laundry on Each Floor (2 washer and dryers) payable with mobile app



**Location

- Harrison Between 3rd and 4th NEXT TO WHOLE FOODS

- Target, Movie Theater, Mall etc.

- Many restaurants/bars within walking distance

- Access to 101/280

- Close to Market, Tech Shuttles, BART, CALTRAIN, Oracle Park (Giants)



**Lease Terms

- $2,500 per month for 4-12 months

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent

- Water/sewer and trash paid for by landlord - all other utilities paid by tenant

- Dog and Cat Friendly

- Available on/after May 1st (can be flexible)



**Additional Info

- Address: 766 Harrison St

- Can arrange a showing in-person or virtually to abide by COVID-19 guidelines