761 Tehama Street #11

Large Magazine Quality Loft, Views, Pkg, W/D In Unit| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $5,500/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1 car garage for $275/mo.

Amenities: Shared Roof deck with city views

Pets: Considered with addn. deposit

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water & internet

Property Type: Partially furnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In unit

Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $200

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:



Make this stylish, magazine quality loft in SOMA your next home. Feature include:

Spacious (approx. 1,200sf) loft spread over two floors.

Loft style with tall ceilings and bedroom overlooking the living space below.

Lots of glass with views out to City Skyline

Lower level is open floor plan with living/dining and kitchen spaces.

The Poggenpohl Chefs kitchen features high end Thermador stainless steel appliances and kitchen island counter.

A modern floating stair with glass rails brings you to the upstairs bedroom space.

The walk-in closet features built-in shelving.

Floor-to ceiling glass opens up the upstairs bath.

Both the downstairs and upstairs baths feature designer finishes and fixtures.

Unit is wired with Control4 automation, electric window shades, speakers with Bluetooth and wifi connectivity and integrated home theater with top of the line A/V Equipment.

For your convenience, there is a full size washer/dryer in the unit.

Enjoy the outdoors on the shared roof deck.

Located in the vibrant SOMA neighborhood the property earns a WalkScore of 98.

Enjoy numerous dining, shopping and nightlife options within blocks.

Multiple Transit options include MUNI, BART and Tech Shuttles.

Easy access to Hwy 101, 80 & 280.



*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*



