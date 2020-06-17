All apartments in San Francisco
761 Tehama Street #11
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

761 Tehama Street #11

761 Tehama Street · (415) 713-8510
Location

761 Tehama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 761 Tehama Street #11 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Large Magazine Quality Loft, Views, Pkg, W/D In Unit| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $5,500/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 car garage for $275/mo.
Amenities: Shared Roof deck with city views
Pets: Considered with addn. deposit
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & internet
Property Type: Partially furnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $200
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Make this stylish, magazine quality loft in SOMA your next home. Feature include:
Spacious (approx. 1,200sf) loft spread over two floors.
Loft style with tall ceilings and bedroom overlooking the living space below.
Lots of glass with views out to City Skyline
Lower level is open floor plan with living/dining and kitchen spaces.
The Poggenpohl Chefs kitchen features high end Thermador stainless steel appliances and kitchen island counter.
A modern floating stair with glass rails brings you to the upstairs bedroom space.
The walk-in closet features built-in shelving.
Floor-to ceiling glass opens up the upstairs bath.
Both the downstairs and upstairs baths feature designer finishes and fixtures.
Unit is wired with Control4 automation, electric window shades, speakers with Bluetooth and wifi connectivity and integrated home theater with top of the line A/V Equipment.
For your convenience, there is a full size washer/dryer in the unit.
Enjoy the outdoors on the shared roof deck.
Located in the vibrant SOMA neighborhood the property earns a WalkScore of 98.
Enjoy numerous dining, shopping and nightlife options within blocks.
Multiple Transit options include MUNI, BART and Tech Shuttles.
Easy access to Hwy 101, 80 & 280.

*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

