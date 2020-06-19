All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 755 Green Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
755 Green Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

755 Green Street

755 Green Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Russian Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

755 Green Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Russian Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
rent controlled
1 month free rent + $1,000 deposit leasing promotion! 3D Photo and Video Tour avail. Updated 1 bdrm apartment in North Beach. spacious open concept living area! -Gray quartz counters w/ white shaker cabinets.-Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. Approx 550 Sq. Ft.* -Laminate floors, electric baseboard heat. -Updated bathroom w/ tub/shower combo. Things to Note: -Rent controlled -12-month lease, -Pet-friendly with no pet rent, $500 pet deposit. 50lb weight restriction. -Elevator, laundry and Resident Manager on site -No Utilities included. *sq. ft. is an estimate* *Construction to take place: replacing some concrete footings and installing new shear walls. This should only impact the ground level, not the residential levels. 3-6 months from start date for the duration of construction. -All showing subject ti latest SIP regulations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Green Street have any available units?
755 Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 Green Street have?
Some of 755 Green Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
755 Green Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Green Street pet-friendly?
No, 755 Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 755 Green Street offer parking?
No, 755 Green Street does not offer parking.
Does 755 Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 Green Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Green Street have a pool?
No, 755 Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 755 Green Street have accessible units?
No, 755 Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Green Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 Green Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street
570 Grove Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
355 Fulton St
355 Fulton St
San Francisco, CA 94102
40 TIFFANY Apartments
40 Tiffany Ave
San Francisco, CA 94110
400 DUBOCE
400 Duboce Ave
San Francisco, CA 94114
516 ELLIS
516 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
2000 Post
2000 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco