755 Green Street

Amenities

1 month free rent + $1,000 deposit leasing promotion! 3D Photo and Video Tour avail. Updated 1 bdrm apartment in North Beach. spacious open concept living area! -Gray quartz counters w/ white shaker cabinets.-Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. Approx 550 Sq. Ft.* -Laminate floors, electric baseboard heat. -Updated bathroom w/ tub/shower combo. Things to Note: -Rent controlled -12-month lease, -Pet-friendly with no pet rent, $500 pet deposit. 50lb weight restriction. -Elevator, laundry and Resident Manager on site -No Utilities included. *sq. ft. is an estimate* *Construction to take place: replacing some concrete footings and installing new shear walls. This should only impact the ground level, not the residential levels. 3-6 months from start date for the duration of construction. -All showing subject ti latest SIP regulations.