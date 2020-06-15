750 Pine St

Amenities

Classic one bedroom San Francisco Apartment in Nob Hill. Exceptionally well for business travelers as well as tourists. You are blocks away from Union Square, the Financial District (FiDi) and China Town. Hardwood floors, lots of sunshine, WIFI, Smart TV, separate bedroom with lots of clean sheets, updated bathroom, small kitchen w stove and microwave, fridge and all utensils you could need!



Short walking distance to Moscone Center, Westfield Shopping Mall, tons of restaurants, clubs and bars. Close to AT&T park, South beach and the Bay Bridge.



Entire apartment is yours. Living room, small bedroom, small kitched and bathroom. Wifi included, Smart TV and all furniture included.



Seriously, you can NOT beat the location...if you are looking to be in the most central location of SF, this is it! If you work in tech in SF, this is it!



Maximum lease term is 5 months.