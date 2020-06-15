All apartments in San Francisco
750 Pine St
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

750 Pine St

750 Pine Street · (646) 623-6540
Location

750 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Classic one bedroom San Francisco Apartment in Nob Hill. Exceptionally well for business travelers as well as tourists. You are blocks away from Union Square, the Financial District (FiDi) and China Town. Hardwood floors, lots of sunshine, WIFI, Smart TV, separate bedroom with lots of clean sheets, updated bathroom, small kitchen w stove and microwave, fridge and all utensils you could need!

Short walking distance to Moscone Center, Westfield Shopping Mall, tons of restaurants, clubs and bars. Close to AT&T park, South beach and the Bay Bridge.

Entire apartment is yours. Living room, small bedroom, small kitched and bathroom. Wifi included, Smart TV and all furniture included.

Seriously, you can NOT beat the location...if you are looking to be in the most central location of SF, this is it! If you work in tech in SF, this is it!

Maximum lease term is 5 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Pine St have any available units?
750 Pine St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Pine St have?
Some of 750 Pine St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
750 Pine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Pine St pet-friendly?
No, 750 Pine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 750 Pine St offer parking?
No, 750 Pine St does not offer parking.
Does 750 Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Pine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Pine St have a pool?
No, 750 Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 750 Pine St have accessible units?
No, 750 Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Pine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Pine St does not have units with dishwashers.
