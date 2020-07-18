All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

670 Lombard St 5

670 Lombard St · No Longer Available
Location

670 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 5 Available 08/05/20 Spacious & Bright 3BDR 3Baths Apt in North Beach - Property Id: 59058

Spacious and bright 3bedroom 3 bathroom apartment located on the third floor available in highly sought after North Beach. 2 Bedrooms with en suite Baths and one Bedroom is right adjacent to a full Bath.

Tenants to pay following utilities:
PG&E and flat fee of $150 for water & sewer.

Following Appliances Included: Washer/Dryer, ranger/oven, dishwasher & refrigerator.

Please email me for virtual tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59058
Property Id 59058

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5885719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Lombard St 5 have any available units?
670 Lombard St 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 670 Lombard St 5 have?
Some of 670 Lombard St 5's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Lombard St 5 currently offering any rent specials?
670 Lombard St 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Lombard St 5 pet-friendly?
No, 670 Lombard St 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 670 Lombard St 5 offer parking?
No, 670 Lombard St 5 does not offer parking.
Does 670 Lombard St 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 670 Lombard St 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Lombard St 5 have a pool?
No, 670 Lombard St 5 does not have a pool.
Does 670 Lombard St 5 have accessible units?
No, 670 Lombard St 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Lombard St 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 Lombard St 5 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

