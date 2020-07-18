670 Lombard St 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Unit 5 Available 08/05/20 Spacious & Bright 3BDR 3Baths Apt in North Beach - Property Id: 59058



Spacious and bright 3bedroom 3 bathroom apartment located on the third floor available in highly sought after North Beach. 2 Bedrooms with en suite Baths and one Bedroom is right adjacent to a full Bath.



Tenants to pay following utilities:

PG&E and flat fee of $150 for water & sewer.



Following Appliances Included: Washer/Dryer, ranger/oven, dishwasher & refrigerator.



Please email me for virtual tour.

No Dogs Allowed



