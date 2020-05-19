All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

666 Post Street #1004

666 Post St · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

666 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 666 Post Street #1004 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
media room
666 Post Street #1004 Available 08/01/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM - ***COMING SOON *** Beautiful & Bright 1 BR/1 BA View Corner Unit - ____________________________________________________________________________________
* For rent www.Epicrea.com
* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com
____________________________________________________________________________________

**** AVAILBALE ON AUG 1ST ****

* Description:

Located in a great area of Lower Nob Hill. Walk to Union Square, Financial District, Theatres, Art Galleries and more. Multiple choices for public transportation.

Charming building built in 1926, showing off the wonderful and grand details of the era but with updated modern conveniences and finishes.

* Property Highlights:
- 10th Floor View Corner Unit
- Open plan Living/Dining room with decorative fireplace, built-in window seats and View
- 1 Bedroom with View
- 1 Bathroom with separate stall shower and bathtub
- Hardwood and granite floors throughout
- Galley style kitchen with View, granite counters and floors, 2 under counter refrigerators, stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal
- Large walk-in closet off Living/Dining room
- Storage locker in the Basement
- Laundry room in building
- Recreation room on top floor
- Nice roof deck accessed through recreation room
- Elevator in building

* Other Details:
- Type of rental: Co-op
- Pets: Not allowed per rules of the building
- Smoking: Not allowed per rules of the building
- Utilities included : Water, PG&E, Garbage

- Rent: $3,175
- Security Deposit: $3,175
- Application fee: $45

- There are Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply
For further information contact:

Eugenia (Genie) Mantzoros
Realtor, Leasing Agent
CalDRE #00805386
(415)710-4284
genie @ epicrea dot com

To Schedule Showings for this property email our scheduler: Marketing @ AzariPM.com

______________________________________________________________________________________

Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.

We are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2591069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

