666 Post Street #1004 Available 08/01/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM - ***COMING SOON *** Beautiful & Bright 1 BR/1 BA View Corner Unit - ____________________________________________________________________________________

____________________________________________________________________________________



**** AVAILBALE ON AUG 1ST ****



* Description:



Located in a great area of Lower Nob Hill. Walk to Union Square, Financial District, Theatres, Art Galleries and more. Multiple choices for public transportation.



Charming building built in 1926, showing off the wonderful and grand details of the era but with updated modern conveniences and finishes.



* Property Highlights:

- 10th Floor View Corner Unit

- Open plan Living/Dining room with decorative fireplace, built-in window seats and View

- 1 Bedroom with View

- 1 Bathroom with separate stall shower and bathtub

- Hardwood and granite floors throughout

- Galley style kitchen with View, granite counters and floors, 2 under counter refrigerators, stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal

- Large walk-in closet off Living/Dining room

- Storage locker in the Basement

- Laundry room in building

- Recreation room on top floor

- Nice roof deck accessed through recreation room

- Elevator in building



* Other Details:

- Type of rental: Co-op

- Pets: Not allowed per rules of the building

- Smoking: Not allowed per rules of the building

- Utilities included : Water, PG&E, Garbage



- Rent: $3,175

- Security Deposit: $3,175

- Application fee: $45



- There are Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply

For further information contact:



Eugenia (Genie) Mantzoros

Realtor, Leasing Agent

CalDRE #00805386

(415)710-4284

genie @ epicrea dot com



To Schedule Showings for this property email our scheduler: Marketing @ AzariPM.com



______________________________________________________________________________________



Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.



