Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:18 AM

650 Turk Street #801

650 Turk Street · (415) 216-6611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

650 Turk Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Tenderloin

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
This amazing and modern 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom plus alcove/den at the Symphony Towers is centrally located within a vast amount of restaurants, bars and shops. The bright and spacious condo has lots of natural light and an open floor plan. The rare alcove/den attached to the bedroom allows you to setup an office or even a workout area with a window of the street view. Walking distance to Polk St, City Hall, UN Plaza, Symphony Hall, Opera House, Civic Auditorium and Hayes Valley. Easy access to public transportation such as Civic Center Bart Station, multiple Muni lines, freeway and tech shuttles. Minutes to the Farmers Market that opens every Sunday. You can also enjoy a 360 city view on the rooftop while you host a BBQ with friends. Everything you need in a vibrant location for the city life! Features: 711 sq ft Plus alcove/den Modern Kitchen and Bathroom Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave Hardwood floors throughout and carpeted bedroom Built-in fireplace and entertainment stand/TV in unit (permitted) In unit washer and dryer Water and garbage included Attached parking included in gated garage Storage room for personal storage included Amenities: 98 Walk Score/100 Riders Paradise/94 Pikers Paradise Bicycle room for storage 24/7 access to rooftop with wireless connection, lounge chairs + BBQ grill Fountain courtyard Night time security guard on site with surrounding cameras Transport network steps away Saltys Coffee Shop on street level of the building Leasing Terms: $3,350 a Month 12+ Month Lease Security Deposit Equivalent to 1 Month Rent Credit/Background Check Renters Insurance Required NO Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Turk Street #801 have any available units?
650 Turk Street #801 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 Turk Street #801 have?
Some of 650 Turk Street #801's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Turk Street #801 currently offering any rent specials?
650 Turk Street #801 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Turk Street #801 pet-friendly?
No, 650 Turk Street #801 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 650 Turk Street #801 offer parking?
Yes, 650 Turk Street #801 does offer parking.
Does 650 Turk Street #801 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 Turk Street #801 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Turk Street #801 have a pool?
No, 650 Turk Street #801 does not have a pool.
Does 650 Turk Street #801 have accessible units?
No, 650 Turk Street #801 does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Turk Street #801 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 Turk Street #801 has units with dishwashers.
