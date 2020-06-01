650 Turk Street #801

Amenities

This amazing and modern 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom plus alcove/den at the Symphony Towers is centrally located within a vast amount of restaurants, bars and shops. The bright and spacious condo has lots of natural light and an open floor plan. The rare alcove/den attached to the bedroom allows you to setup an office or even a workout area with a window of the street view. Walking distance to Polk St, City Hall, UN Plaza, Symphony Hall, Opera House, Civic Auditorium and Hayes Valley. Easy access to public transportation such as Civic Center Bart Station, multiple Muni lines, freeway and tech shuttles. Minutes to the Farmers Market that opens every Sunday. You can also enjoy a 360 city view on the rooftop while you host a BBQ with friends. Everything you need in a vibrant location for the city life! Features: 711 sq ft Plus alcove/den Modern Kitchen and Bathroom Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave Hardwood floors throughout and carpeted bedroom Built-in fireplace and entertainment stand/TV in unit (permitted) In unit washer and dryer Water and garbage included Attached parking included in gated garage Storage room for personal storage included Amenities: 98 Walk Score/100 Riders Paradise/94 Pikers Paradise Bicycle room for storage 24/7 access to rooftop with wireless connection, lounge chairs + BBQ grill Fountain courtyard Night time security guard on site with surrounding cameras Transport network steps away Saltys Coffee Shop on street level of the building Leasing Terms: $3,350 a Month 12+ Month Lease Security Deposit Equivalent to 1 Month Rent Credit/Background Check Renters Insurance Required NO Smoking