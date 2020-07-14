All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites

645 Stockton Street · (415) 639-4482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

645 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 577 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 582 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 · Avail. now

$6,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1134 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
Nob Hill keeps it classy. With instagrammable views of the Bay and Downtown, it’s easy to imagine why this area has been synonymous with glamour since the Gold Rush. Crowned by the city’s top hotels – including the Ritz, historic mansions and charming little plazas. Catch some rays in Huntington Park, people-watch from a sidewalk cafe, see a show at the Nob Hill Masonic or hop on a cable car and play tourist for the day.

This dreamy cream-colored apartment tower cuts an imposing figure atop Nob Hill. Once you recover from the breathtaking views, take a look around; this showstopper apartment gets amazing light all day long. It has the bones of an early 20th century classic and the style of a modern-day urbanite.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Ed

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1,6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $120
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 2 Assigned parking spaces provided with lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites have any available units?
645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites has 19 units available starting at $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites have?
Some of 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites currently offering any rent specials?
645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites pet-friendly?
No, 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites offer parking?
Yes, 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites offers parking.
Does 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites have a pool?
No, 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites does not have a pool.
Does 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites have accessible units?
No, 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites does not have accessible units.
Does 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

