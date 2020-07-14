645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator oven Property Amenities elevator parking on-site laundry

Nob Hill keeps it classy. With instagrammable views of the Bay and Downtown, it’s easy to imagine why this area has been synonymous with glamour since the Gold Rush. Crowned by the city’s top hotels – including the Ritz, historic mansions and charming little plazas. Catch some rays in Huntington Park, people-watch from a sidewalk cafe, see a show at the Nob Hill Masonic or hop on a cable car and play tourist for the day.



This dreamy cream-colored apartment tower cuts an imposing figure atop Nob Hill. Once you recover from the breathtaking views, take a look around; this showstopper apartment gets amazing light all day long. It has the bones of an early 20th century classic and the style of a modern-day urbanite.



Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Ed