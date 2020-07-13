610 Clipper

Amenities
Affectionately known to locals as “stroller valley,” family-friendly Noe Valley oozes with cozy atmosphere and homey appeal. Blinged-out baby boutiques, artisanal bakeries and intimate cafes along 24th Street make it a bustling daytime destination for parents and tots. Pubs like The Dubliner and Valley Tavern make Noe Valley’s main drag a welcoming playground for all ages.
Schools and skylines are the two most talked about features of this midcentury manor. Nearby schools include St Philip, Kumon Math & Reading Center and Alvarado Elementary School. Built in 1964, this updated classic is Mad Men chic at its smartest.
