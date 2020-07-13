610 Clipper

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator playground on-site laundry green community

Affectionately known to locals as “stroller valley,” family-friendly Noe Valley oozes with cozy atmosphere and homey appeal. Blinged-out baby boutiques, artisanal bakeries and intimate cafes along 24th Street make it a bustling daytime destination for parents and tots. Pubs like The Dubliner and Valley Tavern make Noe Valley’s main drag a welcoming playground for all ages.



Schools and skylines are the two most talked about features of this midcentury manor. Nearby schools include St Philip, Kumon Math & Reading Center and Alvarado Elementary School. Built in 1964, this updated classic is Mad Men chic at its smartest.



