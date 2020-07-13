All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
610 Clipper
610 Clipper

610 Clipper St · (415) 360-0883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 Clipper St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Diamond Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
playground
on-site laundry
green community
Affectionately known to locals as “stroller valley,” family-friendly Noe Valley oozes with cozy atmosphere and homey appeal. Blinged-out baby boutiques, artisanal bakeries and intimate cafes along 24th Street make it a bustling daytime destination for parents and tots. Pubs like The Dubliner and Valley Tavern make Noe Valley’s main drag a welcoming playground for all ages.

Schools and skylines are the two most talked about features of this midcentury manor. Nearby schools include St Philip, Kumon Math & Reading Center and Alvarado Elementary School. Built in 1964, this updated classic is Mad Men chic at its smartest.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Clipper have any available units?
610 Clipper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Clipper have?
Some of 610 Clipper's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Clipper currently offering any rent specials?
610 Clipper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Clipper pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Clipper is pet friendly.
Does 610 Clipper offer parking?
No, 610 Clipper does not offer parking.
Does 610 Clipper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Clipper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Clipper have a pool?
No, 610 Clipper does not have a pool.
Does 610 Clipper have accessible units?
Yes, 610 Clipper has accessible units.
Does 610 Clipper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Clipper has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

