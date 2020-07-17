60 Mountain Spring Ave, San Francisco, CA 94114

All apartments in San Francisco
Location

60 Mountain Spring Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94114
Clarendon Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef256abf4b37c7afd164bca PROPERTY DESCRIPTION

Freshly remodeled, fully furnished, beautiful and modern home with sweeping views of San Francisco Bay, available for corporate / monthly rentals. The terrace boasts spectacular views of the city, the Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge. Located in Twin Peaks, the geographical center of the city, this 1-bedroom apartment is well connected via nearby highway and rail lines. The property is furnished with all new, high-end furniture, d

Utilities included with a cap amount. Easy and free street parking.

(RLNE5885675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

