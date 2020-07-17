60 Mountain Spring Ave, San Francisco, CA 94114

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef256abf4b37c7afd164bca PROPERTY DESCRIPTION



Freshly remodeled, fully furnished, beautiful and modern home with sweeping views of San Francisco Bay, available for corporate / monthly rentals. The terrace boasts spectacular views of the city, the Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge. Located in Twin Peaks, the geographical center of the city, this 1-bedroom apartment is well connected via nearby highway and rail lines. The property is furnished with all new, high-end furniture, d



Utilities included with a cap amount. Easy and free street parking.



(RLNE5885675)