Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

60 Meadowbrook Drive

60 Meadowbrook Drive · (408) 917-0430
Location

60 Meadowbrook Drive, San Francisco, CA 94132
Merced Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,600

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1953 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020. Or call us (425) 321 0364.

Marvelous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home property rental centrally located in the heart of San Francisco. It’s in the Very Bikeable rated area in the peaceful Merced Manor neighborhood in San Francisco. This home is near Lakeshore Plaza Mall.

The interior is spacious and airy with big windows, chic recessed/suspended lighting and polished hardwood flooring throughout. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with plenty of storage, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. An enclosed shower, shower/tub combo, pedestal sink, and vanity cabinets furnished its bathrooms. There are 2 in-unit washers and dryers along with gas heating. The exterior has a yard. It's a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed. However, smoking is prohibited inside the home.

It comes with a 1-car garage, driveway parking, and off-street parking.

The tenant is responsible for electricity/gas (PG&E), water (SFPUC), trash (Sunset Scavenger), sewage, and Internet/cable.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bike Score: 77

Nearby parks: Pine Lake Park, Rolph-Nicol Playground, and Vicente Park.

Bus lines:
23 MONTEREY - 0.1 mile
18 46TH AVENUE - 0.3 mile
29 SUNSET - 0.3 mile
66 QUINTARA - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
M OCEANVIEW - 0.6 mile
L TARAVAL - 0.7 mile
K/T INGLESIDE/THIRD - 0.7 mile

(RLNE5894430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

