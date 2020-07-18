60 Meadowbrook Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020. Or call us (425) 321 0364.



Marvelous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home property rental centrally located in the heart of San Francisco. It’s in the Very Bikeable rated area in the peaceful Merced Manor neighborhood in San Francisco. This home is near Lakeshore Plaza Mall.



The interior is spacious and airy with big windows, chic recessed/suspended lighting and polished hardwood flooring throughout. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with plenty of storage, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. An enclosed shower, shower/tub combo, pedestal sink, and vanity cabinets furnished its bathrooms. There are 2 in-unit washers and dryers along with gas heating. The exterior has a yard. It's a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed. However, smoking is prohibited inside the home.



It comes with a 1-car garage, driveway parking, and off-street parking.



The tenant is responsible for electricity/gas (PG&E), water (SFPUC), trash (Sunset Scavenger), sewage, and Internet/cable.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bike Score: 77



Nearby parks: Pine Lake Park, Rolph-Nicol Playground, and Vicente Park.



Bus lines:

23 MONTEREY - 0.1 mile

18 46TH AVENUE - 0.3 mile

29 SUNSET - 0.3 mile

66 QUINTARA - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

M OCEANVIEW - 0.6 mile

L TARAVAL - 0.7 mile

K/T INGLESIDE/THIRD - 0.7 mile



(RLNE5894430)