Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

590 Junipero Serra Blvd.

590 Junipero Serra Boulevard · (415) 772-1977
Location

590 Junipero Serra Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94132
Stonestown

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 590 Junipero Serra Blvd. · Avail. Jun 23

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2723 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
590 Junipero Serra Blvd. Available 06/23/20 Epic REA- Azari PM - Stunning 4 BR/3 BA Lakeside Home w/Family Room -
____________________________________________________________________________________
* For rent www.Epicrea.com
* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com
____________________________________________________________________________________

******AVAILABLE JUNE 23RD, 2020******

This home is located in the desirable Lakeside area of San Francisco. Walk to Lakeside Village, Stonestown Galleria, West Portal and Stern Grove. Easy access to Hwy 280 and walk to MUNI Metro.

This home boasts a great main level with a fabulous floor plan designed for entertaining which includes:
- Entry foyer
- Large Formal Living Room w/fireplace (3 hour logs only) and French doors leading to patio courtyard
- Formal Dining Room
- Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, built-in bench in eating area, pantry, 6 burner Viking stove top, 2 ovens, microwave, subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher
- Family room with wet bar, entertainment wall unit and TV, with French doors leading to patio courtyard.

A few steps up to split level includes:
- Bedroom with changing/walk-thru area, with closet and built-in vanity, which gives access to bathroom
- Remodeled bathroom with glass stall shower and separate tub with jets. Access to bathroom from hall and one of the bedrooms
- 2nd bedroom completes this floor

Next level up includes:
- Master bedroom with changing/vanity area
- Bathroom with shower over tub

One level down from main level you will find:
- 4th bedroom or guest room or office, whichever best suits your needs
- Bathroom with glass stall shower
- Laundry room with washer and dryer
- Garage for 1 car comfortably (maybe 2 small) with automatic opener and room for storage

Other features:
- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home with mostly parquet on main level
- Carpet only on bottom level
- Charming patio courtyard off of main level
- Steps down to back yard and lower level
- Front yard and brick front porch
- Alarm system may be activated by tenant

Landlord may consider a small pet with additional deposit
No smoking

Owner to maintain landscaping
Tenant pays all utilities

Available June 23rd, 2020

- Rent: $6,500
- Security Deposit: $6,500
- Application fee: $45

For further information contact:

Eugenia (Genie) Mantzoros
Realtor, Leasing Agent
CalDRE #00805386
(415)710-4284
genie @ epicrea dot com

To Schedule Showings for this property email our scheduler: Marketing @ AzariPM.com

______________________________________________________________________________________

Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.

We are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!

(RLNE4676104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Junipero Serra Blvd. have any available units?
590 Junipero Serra Blvd. has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 590 Junipero Serra Blvd. have?
Some of 590 Junipero Serra Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 Junipero Serra Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
590 Junipero Serra Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Junipero Serra Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 590 Junipero Serra Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 590 Junipero Serra Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 590 Junipero Serra Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 590 Junipero Serra Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 590 Junipero Serra Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Junipero Serra Blvd. have a pool?
No, 590 Junipero Serra Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 590 Junipero Serra Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 590 Junipero Serra Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Junipero Serra Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 Junipero Serra Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
