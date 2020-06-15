Amenities

590 Junipero Serra Blvd. Available 06/23/20 Epic REA- Azari PM - Stunning 4 BR/3 BA Lakeside Home w/Family Room -

******AVAILABLE JUNE 23RD, 2020******



This home is located in the desirable Lakeside area of San Francisco. Walk to Lakeside Village, Stonestown Galleria, West Portal and Stern Grove. Easy access to Hwy 280 and walk to MUNI Metro.



This home boasts a great main level with a fabulous floor plan designed for entertaining which includes:

- Entry foyer

- Large Formal Living Room w/fireplace (3 hour logs only) and French doors leading to patio courtyard

- Formal Dining Room

- Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, built-in bench in eating area, pantry, 6 burner Viking stove top, 2 ovens, microwave, subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher

- Family room with wet bar, entertainment wall unit and TV, with French doors leading to patio courtyard.



A few steps up to split level includes:

- Bedroom with changing/walk-thru area, with closet and built-in vanity, which gives access to bathroom

- Remodeled bathroom with glass stall shower and separate tub with jets. Access to bathroom from hall and one of the bedrooms

- 2nd bedroom completes this floor



Next level up includes:

- Master bedroom with changing/vanity area

- Bathroom with shower over tub



One level down from main level you will find:

- 4th bedroom or guest room or office, whichever best suits your needs

- Bathroom with glass stall shower

- Laundry room with washer and dryer

- Garage for 1 car comfortably (maybe 2 small) with automatic opener and room for storage



Other features:

- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home with mostly parquet on main level

- Carpet only on bottom level

- Charming patio courtyard off of main level

- Steps down to back yard and lower level

- Front yard and brick front porch

- Alarm system may be activated by tenant



Landlord may consider a small pet with additional deposit

No smoking



Owner to maintain landscaping

Tenant pays all utilities



Available June 23rd, 2020



- Rent: $6,500

- Security Deposit: $6,500

- Application fee: $45



For further information contact:



Eugenia (Genie) Mantzoros

Realtor, Leasing Agent

CalDRE #00805386

(415)710-4284

genie @ epicrea dot com



To Schedule Showings for this property email our scheduler: Marketing @ AzariPM.com



