564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street
564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street

570 Grove Street · (415) 849-9938
Location

570 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Hayes Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 573 · Avail. now

$3,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
564-570 Grove Street and 569-573 Birch Street are situated back-to-back in San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood. Units feature convenient amenities- including in-unit washer/dryer and dishwasher and showcase subway tiles and stainless steel appliances.

The serious draw here is its location – just a few blocks from the popular Alamo Square Park, weekends can be enjoyed picnicking with your friends and playing fetch with Fido. Being in this central Hayes Valley spot offers some of SF’s best boutique shopping, Michelin star eateries and a plethora of cocktail bars. Also known for its art and culture scene- SF Ballet, SF Symphony, SF Opera, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, Asian Art Museum, and more, world-class entertainment is right outside your apartment.

Getting around from this Hayes Valley spot is a breeze. It’s flat terrain and proximity to Market Street make bike commuting the quickest way to get around the city and for longer commutes out - Muni and Bart are just a few bloc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street have any available units?
564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street have?
Some of 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street currently offering any rent specials?
564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street is pet friendly.
Does 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street offer parking?
No, 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street does not offer parking.
Does 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street have a pool?
No, 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street does not have a pool.
Does 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street have accessible units?
No, 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

