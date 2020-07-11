564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

564-570 Grove Street and 569-573 Birch Street are situated back-to-back in San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood. Units feature convenient amenities- including in-unit washer/dryer and dishwasher and showcase subway tiles and stainless steel appliances.



The serious draw here is its location – just a few blocks from the popular Alamo Square Park, weekends can be enjoyed picnicking with your friends and playing fetch with Fido. Being in this central Hayes Valley spot offers some of SF’s best boutique shopping, Michelin star eateries and a plethora of cocktail bars. Also known for its art and culture scene- SF Ballet, SF Symphony, SF Opera, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, Asian Art Museum, and more, world-class entertainment is right outside your apartment.



Getting around from this Hayes Valley spot is a breeze. It’s flat terrain and proximity to Market Street make bike commuting the quickest way to get around the city and for longer commutes out - Muni and Bart are just a few bloc