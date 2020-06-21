553 Filbert St

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Newly Remodeled 3+BDRM/2BATH Condo; Northbeach



Luxurious, newly remodeled, open floor plan, 3+-bedroom, 2- bath and large bonus room in the highly sought upon North Beach District location.



Large rooftop deck with panoramic city & bay views

Completely renovated 2011; Newly remodeled in 2019

Carrara marble countertops

High-end stainless steel kitchen appliances

High ceilings

Kitchen counter seating

Formal dinning area

Gas fireplace

Large sit-in bay windows with views

Bonus room for office space or 4th bedroom

High-end chandeliers

Hardwood flooring

Freshly painted

Radiant heated floors

Large double pane windows

Crown molding throughout

Large master bedroom with two large closets

Master ensuite bathroom with two-large storage closets & double sink & walk-in glass shower

Full-size bath with soaking tub near 2nd & 3rd bedrooms

Washer/dryer in unit

Steps to fine dining, cafes, restaurants & shops

1-Block to MUNI Bus-lines

Short walk to Safeway, Walgreen's, Trader Joe's. Pier 39, Embarcadero, Financial District & more

Property Id 290827



No Pets Allowed



