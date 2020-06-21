All apartments in San Francisco
553 Filbert St

553 Filbert Street · (415) 370-9449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

553 Filbert Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $8850 · Avail. Jul 1

$8,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1795 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Newly Remodeled 3+BDRM/2BATH Condo; Northbeach - Property Id: 290827

Luxurious, newly remodeled, open floor plan, 3+-bedroom, 2- bath and large bonus room in the highly sought upon North Beach District location.

Large rooftop deck with panoramic city & bay views
Completely renovated 2011; Newly remodeled in 2019
Carrara marble countertops
High-end stainless steel kitchen appliances
High ceilings
Kitchen counter seating
Formal dinning area
Gas fireplace
Large sit-in bay windows with views
Bonus room for office space or 4th bedroom
High-end chandeliers
Hardwood flooring
Freshly painted
Radiant heated floors
Large double pane windows
Crown molding throughout
Large master bedroom with two large closets
Master ensuite bathroom with two-large storage closets & double sink & walk-in glass shower
Full-size bath with soaking tub near 2nd & 3rd bedrooms
Washer/dryer in unit
Steps to fine dining, cafes, restaurants & shops
1-Block to MUNI Bus-lines
Short walk to Safeway, Walgreen's, Trader Joe's. Pier 39, Embarcadero, Financial District & more
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290827
Property Id 290827

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

