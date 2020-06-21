553 Filbert St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Newly Remodeled 3+BDRM/2BATH Condo; Northbeach - Property Id: 290827
Luxurious, newly remodeled, open floor plan, 3+-bedroom, 2- bath and large bonus room in the highly sought upon North Beach District location.
Large rooftop deck with panoramic city & bay views
Completely renovated 2011; Newly remodeled in 2019
Carrara marble countertops
High-end stainless steel kitchen appliances
High ceilings
Kitchen counter seating
Formal dinning area
Gas fireplace
Large sit-in bay windows with views
Bonus room for office space or 4th bedroom
High-end chandeliers
Hardwood flooring
Freshly painted
Radiant heated floors
Large double pane windows
Crown molding throughout
Large master bedroom with two large closets
Master ensuite bathroom with two-large storage closets & double sink & walk-in glass shower
Full-size bath with soaking tub near 2nd & 3rd bedrooms
Washer/dryer in unit
Steps to fine dining, cafes, restaurants & shops
1-Block to MUNI Bus-lines
Short walk to Safeway, Walgreen's, Trader Joe's. Pier 39, Embarcadero, Financial District & more
Property Id 290827
No Pets Allowed
