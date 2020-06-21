All apartments in San Francisco
550 Innes Avenue Unit 204
550 Innes Avenue Unit 204

550 Innes Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

550 Innes Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94124
Hunters Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Will be move in ready by 3rd week or 4th of June!!! Hurry, submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Attractive, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo home property rental on a quiet and peaceful Hunters Point neighborhood in San Francisco.

The spacious and cozy interior has a premium hardwood floor all throughout and recessed lighting. Its lovely modern kitchen is fully-equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with lots of storage space, and high-end appliances: Bosch refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. Bedrooms have built-in closets. Shower/tub combos and sinks furnished its bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with forced-air heating.

It comes with one dedicated, assigned parking in the underground garage for 1 car (handicapped zone) and street parking.

This is a pet-friendly home but a maximum of 2 pets only. Dogs more than 60 lbs. are not allowed. Smoking is prohibited though.

Renter will be responsible for the electricity (owner will send the bill every month) and the Internet whereas the landlord will cover the HOA fees (covers gas, sewage, water, garbage).

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: India Basin Park, Milton Myer Recreation Center, and Heron's Head Park.

Bus lines:
19 POLK - 0.1 mile
44 O'SHAUGHNESSY - 0.7 mile
54 FELTON - 0.7 mile

(RLNE5821204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 have any available units?
550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 have?
Some of 550 Innes Avenue Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 does offer parking.
Does 550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 have accessible units?
Yes, 550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 has accessible units.
Does 550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Innes Avenue Unit 204 has units with dishwashers.
