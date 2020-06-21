550 Innes Avenue Unit 204

Amenities

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Will be move in ready by 3rd week or 4th of June!!! Hurry, submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.



Attractive, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo home property rental on a quiet and peaceful Hunters Point neighborhood in San Francisco.



The spacious and cozy interior has a premium hardwood floor all throughout and recessed lighting. Its lovely modern kitchen is fully-equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with lots of storage space, and high-end appliances: Bosch refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. Bedrooms have built-in closets. Shower/tub combos and sinks furnished its bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with forced-air heating.



It comes with one dedicated, assigned parking in the underground garage for 1 car (handicapped zone) and street parking.



This is a pet-friendly home but a maximum of 2 pets only. Dogs more than 60 lbs. are not allowed. Smoking is prohibited though.



Renter will be responsible for the electricity (owner will send the bill every month) and the Internet whereas the landlord will cover the HOA fees (covers gas, sewage, water, garbage).



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: India Basin Park, Milton Myer Recreation Center, and Heron's Head Park.



Bus lines:

19 POLK - 0.1 mile

44 O'SHAUGHNESSY - 0.7 mile

54 FELTON - 0.7 mile



