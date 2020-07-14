325 9TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill garage parking on-site laundry

The Richmond District is a multilingual mosaic. Shaping the skyline, the Russian Orthodox cathedral is home to monks who had beards before they were cool and Clement Street is the city’s less touristy Chinatown. Golden Gate Park, the Presidio and Baker and Ocean Beaches speak the universal language of fresh air.



Welcome to the ultimate well-rounded apartment. With hardwood floors, in-home washer/dryer, and dishwasher, these apartments are neat freak approved. Proximity to Mountain Lake Park makes it a perfect match for park lovers, picnickers and BBQ enthusiasts. Bookworms will delight finding a nook in the Richmond Branch Library – just across the street.



