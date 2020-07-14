All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 325 9TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
325 9TH AVENUE
Last updated June 24 2020 at 9:10 AM

325 9TH AVENUE

325 9th Ave · (415) 966-0391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Inner Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

325 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 325 9TH AVENUE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
garage
parking
on-site laundry
The Richmond District is a multilingual mosaic. Shaping the skyline, the Russian Orthodox cathedral is home to monks who had beards before they were cool and Clement Street is the city’s less touristy Chinatown. Golden Gate Park, the Presidio and Baker and Ocean Beaches speak the universal language of fresh air.

Welcome to the ultimate well-rounded apartment. With hardwood floors, in-home washer/dryer, and dishwasher, these apartments are neat freak approved. Proximity to Mountain Lake Park makes it a perfect match for park lovers, picnickers and BBQ enthusiasts. Bookworms will delight finding a nook in the Richmond Branch Library – just across the street.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city’s most eligible apartments – many of which are pet-friendly! We specialize in classic, high-quality buildings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 9TH AVENUE have any available units?
325 9TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 9TH AVENUE have?
Some of 325 9TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 9TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
325 9TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 9TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 9TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 325 9TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 325 9TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 325 9TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 9TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 9TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 325 9TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 325 9TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 325 9TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 325 9TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 9TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 325 9TH AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1125 BROADWAY Apartments
1125 Broadway
San Francisco, CA 94109
3264 Mission
3264 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Solaire
299 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1234 JONES Apartments
1234 Jones Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
320 14TH STREET Apartments
320 14th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
1126 BUSH
1126 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
516 ELLIS
516 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity