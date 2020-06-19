5415 California Street Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020, or call us at 425 321 0364 now!



Appealing, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home property rental on the Inner Richmond neighborhood in San Francisco.



Conveniently located near public transportation stops/hub with excellent transit. Daily errands are easy for it’s in a Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable rated area and just minutes away to and from Downtown San Francisco!



The bright and airy 3rd floor unit boasts of big windows that let in plenty of natural light, and it has a built-in closet in the bedroom. Its kitchen is equipped with smooth quartz countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range. Built-in closet in its comfy bedroom. An shared coin operated washer and dryer . Central heating is installed for climate control. No pets allowed and no smoking in the property. Parking spots with fees: 1 slot = $300; 2 slots = $500. The tenant pays for gas, electricity (PG&E), cable, and phone. The landlord is responsible for the water and garbage. With an office near the living room.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MjUH4wmC3fp



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 94. Transit Score: 77. Bike Score: 94



Nearby parks: Richmond Recreation Center, Richmond Playground, and Mountain Lake Park.



Bus lines:

1AX CALIFORNIA A EXPRESS - 0.0 mile

1 CALIFORNIA - 0.0 mile

92 Marin City - San Francisco - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5821309)