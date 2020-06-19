All apartments in San Francisco
5415 California Street Unit 3

5415 California Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5415 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020, or call us at 425 321 0364 now!

Appealing, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home property rental on the Inner Richmond neighborhood in San Francisco.

Conveniently located near public transportation stops/hub with excellent transit. Daily errands are easy for it’s in a Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable rated area and just minutes away to and from Downtown San Francisco!

The bright and airy 3rd floor unit boasts of big windows that let in plenty of natural light, and it has a built-in closet in the bedroom. Its kitchen is equipped with smooth quartz countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range. Built-in closet in its comfy bedroom. An shared coin operated washer and dryer . Central heating is installed for climate control. No pets allowed and no smoking in the property. Parking spots with fees: 1 slot = $300; 2 slots = $500. The tenant pays for gas, electricity (PG&E), cable, and phone. The landlord is responsible for the water and garbage. With an office near the living room.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MjUH4wmC3fp

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 94. Transit Score: 77. Bike Score: 94

Nearby parks: Richmond Recreation Center, Richmond Playground, and Mountain Lake Park.

Bus lines:
1AX CALIFORNIA A EXPRESS - 0.0 mile
1 CALIFORNIA - 0.0 mile
92 Marin City - San Francisco - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 California Street Unit 3 have any available units?
5415 California Street Unit 3 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 California Street Unit 3 have?
Some of 5415 California Street Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 California Street Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5415 California Street Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 California Street Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5415 California Street Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 5415 California Street Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 5415 California Street Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 5415 California Street Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5415 California Street Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 California Street Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 5415 California Street Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5415 California Street Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 5415 California Street Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 California Street Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5415 California Street Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
