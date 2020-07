Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

See showing schedule by visiting brokerage website at ReLISTO.com Three bedroom apartment flat steps away from the heart of Hayes Valley, transportation and highway. Recently renovated to with new paint, upgraded bathroom and stainless kitchen. Washer and dryer in unit, bonus room and sizable backyard. KEY FEATURES: - 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - Laundry In Unit. - Modern Kitchen with Stainless Appliances - Wood Flooring - Tall ceilings - Yard - Sqft Est 1075 - Water and Garbage Included KEY TERMS - Minimum One Year Lease - Bedrooms converted - Storage negotiable. See agent for a multitude of storage options available for tenant. - No Smoking null



Terms: One year lease