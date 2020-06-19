515 Lombard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Move-In to an Updated 1+ Bedroom in North Beach! - Property Id: 214159



- 1+ bedroom, open concept living/bedroom with ample closet space

- 1 Shower over newly refinished claw foot tub and separate toilet.

- Renovated kitchen with brand new appliance, new quartz counter top and marble back splash

- Newly refinished hardwood floor in entire unit

- Hip and vibrant North Beach and Telegraph Hill neighborhood

- 1 block to the newly renovated Washington Square Park

- Walk to Mama's, Joe's, Tony's Napoletana and other great restaurants and bars

- Short walk to historical Coit Tower and St. Peter and Paul Church

- Easy access to 8, 8Bx, 30, 39, 41, and 45 Bus Stop and tech shuttle buses.



Utilities:

- Coin-Operated Washer, Dryer in Building

- Garbage Included

- Tenant pays for Water & PG&E

- 1 year lease for Parking is available for a fee. Negotiable with Landlord.



Requirements:

- 1-year lease

- Move-in: 1st month rent ($3,700 and Security Deposit ($3,700). Total: $7,400

- Pets allowed w/ fees



For Questions:

Please send text messages only to 415-439-9707.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214159

