515 Lombard Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

515 Lombard Street

515 Lombard St · (415) 439-9707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3700 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Move-In to an Updated 1+ Bedroom in North Beach! - Property Id: 214159

- 1+ bedroom, open concept living/bedroom with ample closet space
- 1 Shower over newly refinished claw foot tub and separate toilet.
- Renovated kitchen with brand new appliance, new quartz counter top and marble back splash
- Newly refinished hardwood floor in entire unit
- Hip and vibrant North Beach and Telegraph Hill neighborhood
- 1 block to the newly renovated Washington Square Park
- Walk to Mama's, Joe's, Tony's Napoletana and other great restaurants and bars
- Short walk to historical Coit Tower and St. Peter and Paul Church
- Easy access to 8, 8Bx, 30, 39, 41, and 45 Bus Stop and tech shuttle buses.

Utilities:
- Coin-Operated Washer, Dryer in Building
- Garbage Included
- Tenant pays for Water & PG&E
- 1 year lease for Parking is available for a fee. Negotiable with Landlord.

Requirements:
- 1-year lease
- Move-in: 1st month rent ($3,700 and Security Deposit ($3,700). Total: $7,400
- Pets allowed w/ fees

For Questions:
Please send text messages only to 415-439-9707.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214159
Property Id 214159

(RLNE5804260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Lombard Street have any available units?
515 Lombard Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Lombard Street have?
Some of 515 Lombard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Lombard Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 Lombard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Lombard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Lombard Street is pet friendly.
Does 515 Lombard Street offer parking?
Yes, 515 Lombard Street does offer parking.
Does 515 Lombard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 Lombard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Lombard Street have a pool?
No, 515 Lombard Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 Lombard Street have accessible units?
No, 515 Lombard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Lombard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Lombard Street has units with dishwashers.
