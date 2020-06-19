515 Lombard Street

Amenities
Move-In to an Updated 1+ Bedroom in North Beach! - Property Id: 214159
- 1+ bedroom, open concept living/bedroom with ample closet space
- 1 Shower over newly refinished claw foot tub and separate toilet.
- Renovated kitchen with brand new appliance, new quartz counter top and marble back splash
- Newly refinished hardwood floor in entire unit
- Hip and vibrant North Beach and Telegraph Hill neighborhood
- 1 block to the newly renovated Washington Square Park
- Walk to Mama's, Joe's, Tony's Napoletana and other great restaurants and bars
- Short walk to historical Coit Tower and St. Peter and Paul Church
- Easy access to 8, 8Bx, 30, 39, 41, and 45 Bus Stop and tech shuttle buses.
Utilities:
- Coin-Operated Washer, Dryer in Building
- Garbage Included
- Tenant pays for Water & PG&E
- 1 year lease for Parking is available for a fee. Negotiable with Landlord.
Requirements:
- 1-year lease
- Move-in: 1st month rent ($3,700 and Security Deposit ($3,700). Total: $7,400
- Pets allowed w/ fees
For Questions:
Please send text messages only to 415-439-9707.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214159
Property Id 214159
(RLNE5804260)