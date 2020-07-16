508 14th St.

Amenities

Available 08/03/20 Spacious Edwardian Flat Near Whole Foods - Property Id: 94118



• 4 bedrooms

• Split bath

• Can also be rented fully furnished, please inquire for furnished rate

• Original Edwardian trim and lighting details

• Hardwood floors throughout living space, tile in kitchen and bathroom areas

• Updated kitchen with good cabinet & counter space, dishwasher, and full pantry.

• Water and garbage service included

• In-unit laundry

• Shared back yard area with patio furniture for BBQ'ing and relaxing outdoors



The unit is located in a quiet, clean, well maintained, nonsmoking building.



508 14th Street is a "Walkers Paradise" with a 94 out of 100 Walkscore and a "Rider's Paradise" with a 99/100 Public Transit score. The home is close to the Valencia Street shops, cafés and restaurants as well as a modern Whole Foods grocery about 1.5 blocks away on Dolores St.



Short walk to Dolores Park, Duboce Park, the Castro, and just a few blocks from the 16th & Mission BART station.

