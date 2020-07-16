All apartments in San Francisco
508 14th St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

508 14th St.

508 14th Street · (415) 830-4106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

508 14th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $5995 · Avail. Aug 3

$5,995

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Available 08/03/20 Spacious Edwardian Flat Near Whole Foods - Property Id: 94118

• 4 bedrooms
• Split bath
• Can also be rented fully furnished, please inquire for furnished rate
• Original Edwardian trim and lighting details
• Hardwood floors throughout living space, tile in kitchen and bathroom areas
• Updated kitchen with good cabinet & counter space, dishwasher, and full pantry.
• Water and garbage service included
• In-unit laundry
• Shared back yard area with patio furniture for BBQ'ing and relaxing outdoors

The unit is located in a quiet, clean, well maintained, nonsmoking building.

508 14th Street is a "Walkers Paradise" with a 94 out of 100 Walkscore and a "Rider's Paradise" with a 99/100 Public Transit score. The home is close to the Valencia Street shops, cafés and restaurants as well as a modern Whole Foods grocery about 1.5 blocks away on Dolores St.

Short walk to Dolores Park, Duboce Park, the Castro, and just a few blocks from the 16th & Mission BART station.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94118
Property Id 94118

(RLNE5907967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 14th St. have any available units?
508 14th St. has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 14th St. have?
Some of 508 14th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 14th St. currently offering any rent specials?
508 14th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 14th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 14th St. is pet friendly.
Does 508 14th St. offer parking?
No, 508 14th St. does not offer parking.
Does 508 14th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 14th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 14th St. have a pool?
No, 508 14th St. does not have a pool.
Does 508 14th St. have accessible units?
No, 508 14th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 508 14th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 14th St. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

