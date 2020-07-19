All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

501 College

501 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

501 College Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 - 4 Bedroom Single Family Home - 501 College Ave

Beautiful single family house for rent in the St Mary's area of Bernal Heights. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, PLUS a bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, den, or family room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including gas stove and dishwasher and pantry. Large living room with beautiful fireplace, huge windows with lots of natural light, and hardwood floors. Separate dining room.

Downstairs bedroom, bathroom, and family room is ideal for in home office, in law guest area, or aupair/nanny suite. Easy access to Highway 280 and 101.

Private back yard and 1 car garage with washer and dryer.
1 year lease required, tenant pays all utilities. Pets considered on case by case basis

Rent: $5600.00
Security Deposit: $8400.00

By Appointment Only:
Call or Text Jason @ 415-910-8586

**Applications available at showing only. Completed applications, along with the $30 cash or money order processing fee per applicant, and $250 check for a holding deposit must be submitted to Anchor Realty directly. The holding deposit will be applied to the second month's rent if the application is approved and a lease signed. Agent cannot accept applications.

ANCHOR REALTY, INC.
WWW.ANCHOREALTYINC.COM
(415) 621-2700
DRE # 01208661

(RLNE5916227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

