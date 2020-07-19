Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 - 4 Bedroom Single Family Home - 501 College Ave



Beautiful single family house for rent in the St Mary's area of Bernal Heights. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, PLUS a bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, den, or family room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including gas stove and dishwasher and pantry. Large living room with beautiful fireplace, huge windows with lots of natural light, and hardwood floors. Separate dining room.



Downstairs bedroom, bathroom, and family room is ideal for in home office, in law guest area, or aupair/nanny suite. Easy access to Highway 280 and 101.



Private back yard and 1 car garage with washer and dryer.

1 year lease required, tenant pays all utilities. Pets considered on case by case basis



Rent: $5600.00

Security Deposit: $8400.00



By Appointment Only:

Call or Text Jason @ 415-910-8586



**Applications available at showing only. Completed applications, along with the $30 cash or money order processing fee per applicant, and $250 check for a holding deposit must be submitted to Anchor Realty directly. The holding deposit will be applied to the second month's rent if the application is approved and a lease signed. Agent cannot accept applications.



ANCHOR REALTY, INC.

WWW.ANCHOREALTYINC.COM

(415) 621-2700

DRE # 01208661



(RLNE5916227)