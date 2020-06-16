474 27th Avenue #7

Amenities

This neat TOP FLOOR unit has a lot to offer for those seeking true San Francisco living. The living room/dining room combination feels very spacious, and the warm, hardwood flooring brightens up the light room even more. .



*Property Highlights:

- Living/Dining Room combo

- 1 Bedroom

- 1 Bathroom with shower over tub

- Hardwood flooring in living spaces

- Kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- One free parking spot (for a compact to mid-sized vehicle only) with remote

- Cable-ready

- Washer/Dryer in building

- Lots of Natural Light



*NEIGHBORHOOD:



This apartment is situated in the fabulous Central Richmond District, between Geary Boulevard and Clement Street. Shopper's and Transportation delight. The area offers Golden Gate Park, Lincoln Park, Legion of Honor and a little farther gets you to Ocean Beach. This unit is also near DuPont Tennis Courts, Rochambeau Playground and Fulton Playground. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat. 474 27th Ave is very bikeable, and biking is convenient for most trips.



# WALK SCORE: 94

# TRANSIT SCORE: 72

# BIKE SCORE: 79



Nearby schools include:

- St. John Of San Francisco Orthodox Academy

- Alamo Elementary School

- Presidio Middle School

- Washington High School

- Mother Goose School



Closest grocery stores are:

- Grocery Outlet Bargain Market

- Hollywood Food Center

- 25th & Clement Produce Market



Nearby coffee shops:

- Cafe Enchante

- Joe's Coffee Shop

- Bambu Desserts & Drinks



Restaurants nearby:

- Jang Soo B.B.Q.

- Shailai Seafood Restaurant

- Kirin Chinese Restaurant.



* Other Details:

- Pets: NO

- Smoking: NO



- Rent: $2,795.00

- Security Deposit: $2,795.00

- Application fee: $45

- Utilities included: Water + Garbage



