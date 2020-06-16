All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 474 27th Avenue #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
474 27th Avenue #7
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

474 27th Avenue #7

474 27th Avenue · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Outer Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

474 27th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
Outer Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
playground
tennis court
EPIC REA/AZARI PM:Neat TOP FLOOR 1 BR/1 BA Rear Unit w/Free Pkg in Central Richmond Dist - * For rent by:
www . EpicREA . com

* Information / Showings for this property:
Marketing@azaripm.com
__________________________________________________

*** AVAILABLE NOW ***

*Description:

This neat TOP FLOOR unit has a lot to offer for those seeking true San Francisco living. The living room/dining room combination feels very spacious, and the warm, hardwood flooring brightens up the light room even more. .

*Property Highlights:
- Living/Dining Room combo
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom with shower over tub
- Hardwood flooring in living spaces
- Kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- One free parking spot (for a compact to mid-sized vehicle only) with remote
- Cable-ready
- Washer/Dryer in building
- Lots of Natural Light

*NEIGHBORHOOD:

This apartment is situated in the fabulous Central Richmond District, between Geary Boulevard and Clement Street. Shopper's and Transportation delight. The area offers Golden Gate Park, Lincoln Park, Legion of Honor and a little farther gets you to Ocean Beach. This unit is also near DuPont Tennis Courts, Rochambeau Playground and Fulton Playground. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat. 474 27th Ave is very bikeable, and biking is convenient for most trips.

# WALK SCORE: 94
# TRANSIT SCORE: 72
# BIKE SCORE: 79

Nearby schools include:
- St. John Of San Francisco Orthodox Academy
- Alamo Elementary School
- Presidio Middle School
- Washington High School
- Mother Goose School

Closest grocery stores are:
- Grocery Outlet Bargain Market
- Hollywood Food Center
- 25th & Clement Produce Market

Nearby coffee shops:
- Cafe Enchante
- Joe's Coffee Shop
- Bambu Desserts & Drinks

Restaurants nearby:
- Jang Soo B.B.Q.
- Shailai Seafood Restaurant
- Kirin Chinese Restaurant.

* Other Details:
- Pets: NO
- Smoking: NO

- Rent: $2,795.00
- Security Deposit: $2,795.00
- Application fee: $45
- Utilities included: Water + Garbage

__________________________________________________

* More information about our services
- Genie Mantzoros
Realtor/Leasing Agent
CalDRE #00805386
Genie @ epicrea dot com

Epic Real Estate & Asso. Inc
CalDRE #02059402 __________________________________________________

Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources. Prices are subject to change without prior notice.

We are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!

(RLNE2054956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 27th Avenue #7 have any available units?
474 27th Avenue #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 474 27th Avenue #7 have?
Some of 474 27th Avenue #7's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 27th Avenue #7 currently offering any rent specials?
474 27th Avenue #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 27th Avenue #7 pet-friendly?
No, 474 27th Avenue #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 474 27th Avenue #7 offer parking?
Yes, 474 27th Avenue #7 does offer parking.
Does 474 27th Avenue #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 474 27th Avenue #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 27th Avenue #7 have a pool?
No, 474 27th Avenue #7 does not have a pool.
Does 474 27th Avenue #7 have accessible units?
No, 474 27th Avenue #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 474 27th Avenue #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 27th Avenue #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 474 27th Avenue #7?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
1520 Gough
1520 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard
60 Grenard Terrace
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
990 Geary
990 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94109
701 TAYLOR
701 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St
San Francisco, CA 94110
2000 Post
2000 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity