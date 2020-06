Amenities

$0 Deposit + 1 Month Free* With approved credit. First month's rent required at move-in. Resident is responsible for any damages to unit at move out. *Move-in allowance for moving and other expenses incurred, equal to One Months Rent credited during second full month of residency. NEIGHBORHOOD HOTSPOTS: Dolores Park Tartine Mission Chinese Foreign Cinema Sycamore Lolo Taqueria Cancun Mission Beach Cafe Benders Homestead El Techo The Chapel - music Schmidts Flour + Water Trick Dog Homestead Zeitgeist Ritual Coffee Roasters Lone Palm Beretta Foreign Cinema El Techo Alamo Draft House Lolo Latin American Club Dog Eared Books BUILDING: High Speed Internet Laundry Facilities Public Transportation Recycling Scoot On Premises Solar Panels APARTMENT AMENITIES: Cable Ready Dishwasher Gas Range Hardwood Floors Microwave Washer/Dryer Refrigerator